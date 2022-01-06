01/06/2022 at 18:27 CET

.

Girona, in an excellent moment of form, qualified for the second round of the Copa de Rey this Thursday by beating Osasuna 1-0, with a goal of David Juncà in the first half, and delved into the crisis of results for the Navarrese team.

GIR

OSA

Girona

Juan Carlos; Santi Bueno, Juanpe (Bernardo, 46 ​​’), Biel Farrés, Calavera, Juncà (Jairo, 72′), Kebé, Pol Lozano (Aleix Garcia, 65 ‘), Artero, Borja García (Baena, 46’) and Nahuel Bustos ( Samu Sáiz, 65 ‘).

Osasuna

Juan Pérez; Ramalho, Unai García, Juan Cruz, Manu Sánchez; Jaume Grau (Moncayola, 66 ‘), Oier (Kike García, 66’), Javi Martínez (Nacho Vidal, 76 ‘), Roberto Torres (Budimir, 76’), Kike Barja (Rubén García, 66 ‘) and Chimy Ávila.

Referee

Alberola Rojas (Castilian-La Mancha). TA: Unai García (79 ‘) and Moncayola (83’).

Stadium

Montilivi. 3,649 spectators.

The Pamplona team linked the third defeat in a row, while Girona, consolidated in play-off positions for promotion to First Division, celebrated a prestigious victory, the fifth consecutive in Montilivi, and confirmed its good dynamics: six wins in the last seven games.

After ten consecutive days without winning in the league, Osasuna began the match pressing hard, pushed by the obligation to give himself a joy to regain his smile and begin to come out of his crisis.

But Girona, armed with a 5-2-1-2, moved the ball judiciously, and in the 6th minute Santi Bueno assisted Juncà with a great pass to the back of the rival defense and the ’17’ beat Juan Perez with a cross shot.

The visitors tried to take a step forward with the advance of the first act, although without knowing how to turn their timid dominance into scoring occasions, not even into a feeling of threat for Girona, very comfortable with the scoreboard in favor and very reliable in defense, with the young debutante Biel Farrés.

Osasuna tried to match the match with more pride than success. And in fact it only disturbed Juan Carlos Martin in the last action of the first half, with a shot from the Chimy Avila neutralized between the local goalkeeper and his right stick.

The meeting followed the same script after halftime. The visitors approached the local area with a couple of shots from Roberto Torres, but Girona seemed to have the situation under control and seemed closer to 2-0 than the draw. In the 58th minute, Nahuel Bustos once again made Montilivi despair by missing a measured pass from Alex Baena that left him alone before the bow.

Osasuna redoubled its bet for the tie with the entry of Kike Garcia Y Before Budimir, who brushed the equalizer with two shots, but those of Montilivi, in an exercise of trade and solvency, certified a new victory that will allow them to be in the draw for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.