Girona confirmed its good run with a victory this Sunday against Fuenlabrada by 2-1 with goals from Alex Baena Y Cristhian Stuani, and stood six points from the direct promotion positions, awaiting the Eibar match on Monday.

GIR

IT WAS

Girona

Ortolá; Arnau, Santi Bueno, Bernardo, Juanpe, Valery; Aleix García, Pol Lozano; Álex Baena (Ibrahima Kébé, 61 ‘), Samu Sáiz (Borja García, 61’); and Stuani.

Fuenlabrada

Miguel Ángel Morro; Pol Valentín, Iribas, Rubén Pulido, Diéguez (Anderson, 46 ‘), Gozzi Iweru; Damien (Brahim Konaté, min. 46), Cristóbal (Cheick Timité, 76 ‘); Pedro León, Aboubakary Kanté (Zozulia, 46 ‘) and Mula (David Amigo, 63’).

Goals

1-0 M. 12 Alex Baena. 2-0 M.35 Stuani. 2-1 M. 66 Anderson.

Referee

Quintero González (Andalusian). Álex Baena (46+), Stuani (75 ‘) and Borja García (85’) / Cristóbal (28 ‘), Rubén Pulido (33’), Pedro León (46+), Brahim Konaté (76 ‘) and Cheick Timité ( 95 ‘).

The team of Michel Sanchez they celebrated their fifth straight victory between the League and the Cup, and the seventh in the last eight games, while the Madrid team played fourteen league games without winning. He has not been able to do so since last October 21.

Girona lives immersed in a happy and exciting present and it only took four minutes to wake up Montilivi. Baena enabled Cristhian Stuani, but the Uruguayan’s shot crashed against Miguel Ángel Morro, a novelty in Fuenlabrada’s goal.

It was the prologue to 1-0 in a few minutes in which the local team monopolized the ball without letting Fuenlabrada breathe or advance. On the 12th, Samu saiz drew a perfect pass to the back of the rival defense and Baena, omnipresent, overcame Morro’s exit with a cross shot.

Samu saiz Y Baena they met again just after in a play almost traced to that of 1-0. Samu he assisted Baena, but the Fuenlabrada goalkeeper repelled the Andalusian midfielder’s shot.

The Madrid team tried to compose themselves with a couple of kicks without danger of Mikel Iribas Y Aboubakary Kanté, but Girona struck again in the 35th minute. After a corner, Stuani He picked up a rebound from Morro to make it 2-0, his fifteenth goal of the course.

Pellicer reacted in the intermission, transforming the 5-2-3 into a 4-1-3-2 with the entry of Anderson, Roman Zozulia and Brahim Konaté, and Fuenlabrada advanced the pressure lines to the opposite field.

In the 67th minute, on a corner kick, Anderson he found a site in the Girona area and cut distances with a header, with an impossible shot for Adrián Ortolá. The goal spurred Fuenlabrada, who caressed the equalizer with a shot to the crossbar from Pedro Leon and intimidated Girona.

The team of Michel they suffered in the last minutes of the match, but ended up winning another victory, the sixth in the last six home games, to continue fueling the dream of promotion.