12/06/2021

On at 23:46 CET

Jordi Roura

Girona continues its climb and last night recovered from the defeat in Eibar against Leganés. The team that a couple of months ago did not raise its head and sank in the relegation places is already eighth, and is still only three points behind the “play-off”.

GIR

LEG

Girona

Juan Carlos, Arnau Martínez, Santi Bueno, Bernardo, Juanpe, Jairo (Valery, 73 ‘), Pol Lozano (Àlex Sala, 86’), Aleix Garcia, Álex Baena (Nahuel Bustos, 86 ‘), Samu Saiz (Artero, 80 ‘) and Stuani;

Leganes

Riesgo, Palencia, Bruno, Sergio González, Javi Hernández, Luis Perea (Doukoure, 78 ‘), Gaku, Juan Muñoz (Diego García, min. 78), Lazar Randelovic (Naim, 55’), José Arnáiz (Avillés, 86 ‘ ) and Borja Garcés (Cisse, 86 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 33 Jose Arnaiz (pp) 2-0 M. 45 + 4 Stuani. 3-0 M. 76 Stuani.

Referee

Prieto Iglesias (Navarrese). TA: Bruno, Borja Garcés, Perea, Sergio González and Javi Hernández.

Stadium

Montilivi. 5,190 spectators.

After a first half hour without chances, the game was encouraged, and in what way, in the last quarter of the first half. First with the 1-0 of Girona, thanks to the fact that Jose Arnaiz deflected a shot from Samu saiz from outside the area. And then, with two plays much protested by Leganés,: a disallowed goal to Arnaiz for a clear offside and a penalty on Lazar that neither the referee nor the VAR pointed out.

Girona breathed, prelude to the 2-0 of Stuani in the last play before the break, after a great assist from Baena, which made things very expensive for the Michel. In the second half, Leganés went out in search of the goal and at times cornered the locals, who despite everything generated dangerous counterattacks. BaenaFor example, he made it 3-0 but the VAR ended up canceling the goal for offside. If that rose to the scoreboard the second of the night of Stuani a quarter of an hour from the end to put the icing on the cake in a Montilivi that ended up making the wave.