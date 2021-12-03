12/03/2021

On at 23:09 CET

Isaac fandos

The Nuevo Los Cármenes witnessed an encounter with two very different parts, in which Granada managed to take all three points overcoming their worst moment in the match. Doors opened the scoreboard when the Nasrid were better off, Abram scored his own goal in a deserved way for Alavés, and finally Arias put the goal of victory when the visitors had made more merits to take the points.

GRA

TO

grenade

Maximiano, Quini, Abram, Torrente, Neva, Milla (Monchu, 80 ‘), Gonalons, Escudero (Eteki, 61’), Puertas (Arias, 80 ‘), J. Molina (Soro, 71’), Luis Suárez.

Alaves

Pacheco, Aguirregabiria, Laguardia, Lejeune, Javi López, Ndiaye (Pina, 71 ‘), Pere Pons (Sylla, 78’), Toni Moya (Manu García, 57 ‘), E. Méndez (Pellistri, 71’), Joselu, Rioja.

Goals

1-0, M.14, Gates. 1-1, M. 81, Abram (pp). 2-1, M. 86, Arias.

Referee

Alberola Rojas (Castilian-La Mancha). TA: Abram (40 ‘), Laguardia (45’), Eteki (79 ‘), Javi López (86’).

Stadium

New Los Cármenes. 15,000 ESP.

Granada came out better, which from the first bars tried to get ahead in the electronic game. In fact, it didn’t take long to do it. Puertas first warned with a deflected header, and then did not forgive with a powerful shot from the front.

In what remained of the first part, lthe occasions were conspicuous by their absence, counting only one shot on goal.

Unfair victory

The second half was nothing like the first half. If at the beginning it was the Andalusians who dominated, after passing through the dressing room it was the people of Vitoria who carried the weight of the party. They also did it occasionally. Moya tried his luck with a deflected shot, and Rioja did it with a hit that forced Maximiano to carry out the party’s intervention flying close to the squad.

When it seemed that Granada managed to survive, a Rioja center lor introduced Abram’s own goal.

Granada seemed to be waiting for the final blow from Alavés to go to the canvas, but a corner changed the end of the match. Abram finished off the post and Arias took advantage of the rebound for the final goal.