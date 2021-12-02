12/02/2021 at 22:04 CET

Rayo Vallecano made it to the second round of the Copa del Rey by beating Guijuelo, from Tercera RFEF, on penalties, in which Luca Zidane saved a decisive penalty. Only six minutes were enough for Rayo Vallecano to get ahead on the scoreboard through José Ángel Pozo, who played his first starting game of the season at the Luis Ramos stadium.

GUI

Ray

Guijuelo

Guzman; Piojo (D. Lorenzo, 80 ‘), Pica, Ojog (Ferreras, 37’), Trapero; Rodríguez, Rubén; González (A. Lorenzo, 67 ‘), Cristobal, Caramelo; Toti.

Vallecano Ray

Zidane; Hernández, Suárez, Maras (Saveljich, 106 ‘), Kevin Rodrigues; López (Valentín, 59 ‘), Comesaña; Baby (Ortega, 87 ‘), Pozo (Trejo, 78’), Martín (Isi Palazón, 78 ‘), Qasmi (Guardiola, 59’).

Goals

0-1 M. 5 Well. 1-1 M. 19 Toti.

Referee

Muñiz Ruiz (Galician). TA: Piojo (30 ‘), Cristobal (104’), Rodríguez (118 ‘), Trapero (120’) / Maras (89 ‘), Valentín (112’), Comesaña (117 ‘). TR: Kevin Rodriguez (2A, 79 ‘),

Incidents

1st round of the Copa del Rey. Municipal of Guijuelo.

The joy did not last long for Rayo because Guijuelo’s ambition led him to be continuously prowling Luca Zidane’s area until he Toti received a ball up front, cut Maras and fired a shot out of reach of the French goalkeeper.

Until the break it was Rayo who had the most opportunities, especially through Andrés Martín, who hit the crossbar, and Yacine Qasmi, who He did not take advantage of his opportunity, missing a very clear shot that he sent over the crossbar.

In the second half Ray dominated and had another chance to scoreThis time through Baby, but the Portuguese ran into Johan Guzmán, who made a good save after a powerful shot from him.

This action spurred Guijuelo, who did not renounce the cupbearer’s dream and had some approaches, especially as a result of the expulsion of Kevin Rodrigues, the Portuguese side of Rayo, condemning the party to extension.

In that half hour of addition, Rayo tried in every way, enjoying a very clear chance with Sergi Guardiola, but Guijuelo defended himself with all his weapons and put the first revelation team on the ropes. In the penalties the most successful was Rayo. Luca Zidane stopped a pitch to Cristóbal and Sergi Guardiola scored the last shot giving the pass to Rayo to the second round.