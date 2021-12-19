12/18/2021 at 9:02 PM CET

The Borussia Dortmund, from Framework Rose, lost his last game of 2021, after the comeback in the second half of Hertha (3-2) at the Berlin Olympic Stadium thanks to both Belfodil and to the double of the German attacker Richter.

BSC

DOR

Hertha Berlin

Schwolow; Pekarik, Stark, Mittelstädt, Torunarigha; Darida (Tousart 72 ‘), Ekkelenkamp (Selke 87’), Ascacíbar, Richter (Gechter 72 ‘); Belfodil (Marvin 87 ‘) and Myziane.

Borussia Dortmund

Hitz; Meunier (Wolf 72 ‘), Can, Pongracic, Schulz (Guerreiro 72’); Witsel (Zagadou 72 ‘), Dahoud; Brandt (Tigges 81 ‘), Malen, Reus (Hazard 58’); and Haaland.

Goals

0-1 M.31 Brandt, 1-1 M.51 Belfodil, 2-1 M.57 Richter, 3-1 M.69 Richter and 3-2 M.83 Tigges.

Referee

Marco Fritz. TA: Pongracic (95 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 17 of the Bundesliga, played at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

The meeting began with several occasions of Framework Reus and of Erling Haaland, who was not successful in what may have been his last meeting with Dortmund.

Despite the great start on the part of the visiting team, soon the party got excited, causing approaches by both teams. Either of the two could open the scoring, and the local team was ready. Myziane Maolida managed to beat the Swiss goalkeeper Hitz after finishing off a great center from the right wing. However, after the intervention of the VAR the goal was annulled by a tight offside.

The black-yellows threw themselves into the attack after the wake-up call from the Tayfun Korkut. After a bad clearance of Mittelstädt in the attempt to rob Haaland, already with the leg armed for the shot, Julian Brandt he was faster than the home defense and sent the ball to the back of the net.

After the goal, Borussia Dortmund dominated the match, but lacked efficiency in attack. After the break the script for the meeting took a 180 degree turn. The local set came out plugged in. First, Belfodil he scored the goal that put the equalizer in the first minutes of the second half.

Then, six minutes after 1-1 on the scoreboard, Richter took charge of putting his team ahead after a great goal, which culminated the comeback with his second goal of the match in 69.

It seemed that those of Tayfun Korkut could further increase the score, however, those of Framework Rose They entered the game, looking for a tie.

With a Hertha from Berlin focused on defending, Steffen Tigges closed the gap two minutes after entering the field of play and put the 3-2 in the light in the last minutes of the match.

Despite this, the black-yellows could not Schwolow and the Berlin defense.