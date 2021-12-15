12/14/2021

If anyone thought that Girona would be easily eliminated from the Copa del Rey I was very wrong. The hunger of this team is maximum and this evening it has shown it by prevailing in Huesca at Alcoraz in one of the best games of the season.

HUE

GIR

Huesca

San Román, Buffarini, Insua, Miquel, Barba (Marc Mateu, 82 ‘), Mikel Rico (Seoane, 82′), Nwakali, Carlos Kevin (Manu Rico, 46 ​​’), Lombardo (Joaquín), 66′, Pitta (Gaich , 66 ‘) and Escriche.

Girona

Ortolà, Calavera, Jairo, Arnau, Bueno, Monjonell, Pol Lozano (Aleix Garcia, 76 ‘), Kebé, Artero (Baena, 66’), Butos and Valery (Suleiman, 66 ‘).

Referee

Galech Apezteguía (c. Navarro). TA: Admonished Barba (45 ‘), Mikel Rico (75’) / Baena (72 ‘) and Suleiman (88’).

Incidents

Meeting played at El Alcoraz before 3,077 spectators.

Those of Míchel have advanced to the first part thanks to a great goal from Calavera with the left and they have managed to maintain the advantage in a remarkable exercise of control and defensive solidity.

Even so, the classification has been jeopardized in the second part following an absurd penalty from Jairo that Ortolá has stopped Escriche after a magnificent intervention. In the end, the party has opened and Suleiman He has forgiven the sentence shortly before Joaquín, in the last clear action of the game, has finished off the clouds.

Girona will be on Friday in the draw for the third round where it will wait for it, most likely, a rival of Liga Santander. The game also leaves a very good feeling with a view to Friday’s league game against Burgos.