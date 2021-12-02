12/02/2021

On at 21:59 CET

.

Eight months later, victory. Levante thrashed by 0-8 the modest Huracán de Melilla, of the Preferred Regional, and achieved by fast track the pass to the next round of the Copa del Rey in the debut of the young Italian Alessio Lisci as interim of the team, after the removal of Javier Pereira due to poor results. They had not won an official match since April 10 against Eibar, 23 games later.

MEL

LEV

Hurricane Melilla

Diz; Mohamed, Muha, Salah, Mayid; Moha (Naoufal 46 ‘), Farid (46’); Sidi (Hamed 46 ‘), Buzzian (Zaguari 58’), José Luis; Medina (Calero 56 ‘).

I raised

Aitor; Coke (Son 46 ‘), Duarte (Mustafi 46’), Róber Pier, Franquesa; Blesa, Radoja (Vukcevic 62 ‘), Malsa, Bardhi (Dani Gómez 46’); Soldier (Pablo Martínez 62 ‘), Cantero.

Goals

0-1 M.2 Soldier, 0-2 M.22 Soldier, 0-3 M.29 Blesa, 0-4 M.30 Blesa, 0-5 M.51 Malsa, 0-6 M.52 Dani Gómez, 0 -7 M.58 Dani Gómez, 0-8 M.63 Blesa.

Referee

Mario Melero López (Andalusian). TA: Muha (44 ‘) / Róber Pier (45’)

Incidents

Municipal Stadium Álvarez Claro.

The Granotas played at pleasure against an opponent who was unable to put them in trouble throughout the match, as reflected by the scoreboard, a resounding 0-8 thanks to a Álex Blesa’s treble, two doublets by Roberto Soldado and Dani Gómez, and the same by French midfielder Mickael Malsa.

Levante got the direct from the start, did not go through any kind of trouble in the first half against a CD. A harmless hurricane against the goal defended by Aitor Fernández and inaugurated his vast scoring account very quickly, two minutes into the game, after an intermission on the right of Cantero that Soldado pushed into the net at will.

The people of Melilla had a very bad time before a granota team that left the shock ready for sentencing shortly before the equator of the first half, although before Soldado, twice, he missed two sung goals.

The 0-2 was also scored by Soldado, after a pass from Franquesa, while Blesa also got a double in two consecutive actions in less than a minute, on 28 and 29, the first after a cross from the right and the second by the squad, from outside the area, after a theft of the ball.

The second half was a harassment and demolition of Levante over David’s goal, since the people of Melilla could not leave their area, also receiving a hard thrashing.

Thus, at 5 minutes, Malsa took advantage of a center on the left to beat David with a powerful low and crossed shot to raise the score to 0-5, and a minute later Dani Gómez beat David at will, after a good Cantero pass (0-6).

The Melilla Hurricane was unable to reach the visiting goal and the granotas did much more damage, with two more goals from Dani Gómez and the third from Blesa in the 58th and 63rd minutes, respectively.