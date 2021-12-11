12/11/2021

On at 19:20 CET

Tatiana perez

Better one point than nothing. Girona did not go beyond the tie yesterday at Can Misses (1-1), where they ran into an Ibiza that made merits not to be left empty.

IBI

GIR

Ibiza

Germán, Goldar, Gálvez (Rubén, min. 78), Juan Ibiza, Morillas, Javi Pérez, Manu Molina (Appin, min. 78), Cifuentes (Miki Villar, min. 53), Davo (Herrera, min. 67), Nono (Bogusz, min. 53) and Castel.

Girona

Juan Carlos, Arnau, Bernardo, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Juncà (Valery, min. 73), Pol Lozano, Aleix Garcia, Baena (Kébé, min. 67), Samu Saiz and Stuani.

Goals

0-1, min. 19: Stuani, from a penalty; 1-1, min. 71: Goldar.

Referee

De la Fuente Ramos (Castilian-Leonese). TA: Manu Molina, Juan Ibiza / Stuani, Bernardo, Santi Bueno.

Stadium

Can Misses. 4,087 viewers.

Those of Michel, suffering the pressure of the celestial set from the beginning. After what Cifuentes forgive and Juan Carlos save a shot from Castel with a great intervention, the rojiblancos went ahead on the scoreboard thanks to a penalty goal from Stuani. The charrúa was once again infallible to take advantage of the action caused on Samu Saiz in the area.

From here, Girona tried to react, although not enough. And Ibiza continued to submit him without letting him touch any ball. After numerous notices, Goldar found the tie. It was then that the Gironans tried to wake up in a final match with options for both.

The entrance of Kébé on the field of play gave more output and that of Valery it was also necessary to go one step further. But Girona could not do anything else.