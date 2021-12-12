12/12/2021

On at 23:53 CET

X. Serrano

The Inter is the new leader of the A series. They have had to spend 17 days for the current champion of ‘Calcium’ to reach the first step of Italian football, helped by the draw of Milan and the defeat of Naples. The ‘Nerazzurri’ painting unceremoniously ran over the Cagliari (4-0), with goals from Alexis Sanchez, Çalhanoglu and a doublet of Lautaro Martinez. If the win was not more bulky it was due to the reflections of Cragno, who made many worthwhile saves and stopped the Argentine striker from a penalty.

INT

CAG

Inter

Handanovic; De Vrij, Skriniar, Bastoni; Dumfries (Dimarco, 72 ‘), Barella, Brozovic (Vidal, 72’), Çalhanoglu (Sensi, 76 ‘), Perisic (Zanotti, 83’); Lautaro and Alexis Sánchez (Satriano, 76 ‘).

Cagliari

Cragno; Cáceres (Zappa, 70 ‘), Godín, Carboni (Obert, 82’); Bellanova, Deiola (Oliva, 82 ‘), Marin, Grassi (Lykogiannis, 59’), Dalbert; Keita Baldé (Pavoletti, 70 ‘) and Joao Pedro.

Goals

1-0 M. 29 Lautaro. 2-0 M. 51 Alexis Sánchez. 3-0 M. 66 Çalhanoglu. 4-0 M. 68 Lautaro.

Referee

Matteo Marchetti. TA: Lautaro (33 ‘) / Cragno (43’), Deiola (76 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium corresponding to matchday 17 of Serie A 2021-2022.

The Inter He jumped into the green with the ambition and confidence of the one who is recognized as the dominator of Italian football. The first part was a fronton match. The ‘Nerazzurri’ quickly recovered the ball in the center of the field and, with one or two touches, they were planted in the finishing zone. They had the easy trigger, as they demonstrated Barella, in two distant shoes that went near the crossbar, and Skriniar, in a howitzer that the goalkeeper got rid of Cragno.

Despite its five defenses, the Cagliari he didn’t feel safe. The reiteration in the harassment, input failed as a meek shot of Lautaro Martinez and a high shot of Çalhanoglu, heralded the so much ‘Nerazzurri’. Furthermore, despite a career of Bellanova that finished without an angle against the gloves of Handanovic, the Sardinian team was too sunk to threaten the counterattack or even connect with Joao Pedro.

Finally, the insistence of the Inter found the goal award on a corner kick. Lautaro Martinez went ahead at the first post to Joao Pedro and, turning his neck with power, he finished off the net despite the sterile reaction of Cragno.

The advantage did nothing more than stoke the fire of the current champion of ‘Calcium’. The players of the Cagliari they did not know where to hide, being Cragno the only one who made the cut. Brozovic found within the area to Barella, who attended with his back to Alexis. But the goalkeeper threw himself at the Chilean’s feet to avoid the goal. Then Dumfries threw down a wall with Alexis and served the goal on a silver platter to Lautaro, which failed to finish off in the small area.

In the middle of the ‘Nerazzurri’ siege, Alexis stole a ball in the center of the field and assisted in depth to Dumfries, an airplane, which was shot down by Cragno. The penalty cost him the yellow card, but he twice avoided the 2-0 by stopping the later and very improvable hitting of Lautaro. Çalhanoglu he failed to direct the rejection between the three suits. Thus, despite being run over, the Cagliari He made it to the second half alive thanks to his goalkeeper.

An illusory hope. Alexis took five minutes to dial in 2-0 with a splendid volley shot to the center of Dumfries. After the second goal, Inter was an unstoppable avalanche. Çalhanoglu signed the 3-0 with a missile adjusted to the square and Lautaro, after a precise shipment of Barella, cradled the ball with his chest before overcoming the exit of Cragno with the inside of the boot. 4-0 and to sleep. An exhibition worthy of the current champion and new leader of the A series.