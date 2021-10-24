10/24/2021 at 11:02 PM CEST

X. Serrano

Bitter spot for him Inter at ‘Derby d’Italia’. An absurd penalty committed by Dumfries allowed Dybala, who reappeared after a month injured, to tie the initial goal of Dzeko (1-1). The early target of the ‘Nerazzurri’, who until the final error had defended their advantage with total solvency, exposed the offensive deficiencies of the ‘Vecchia Signora’. Even so, those of Allegri they extended their streak of games to nine without losing. The leadership, shared by Naples and Milan, is ten points behind. Three less for the interistas.

INT

JUV

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella (Vecino, 90 ‘), Brozovic, Çalhanoglu (Gagliardini, 62’), Perisic (Dumfries, 72 ‘); Dzeko and Lautaro Martínez (Alexis, 72 ‘).

Juventus

Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, A. Sandro; Cuadrado (Dybala, 65 ‘), McKennie (Arthur, 84’), Locatelli (Kaio Jorge, 84 ‘), Bernardeschi (Bentancur, 18’); Kulusevski (Chiesa, 65 ‘) and Morata.

Goals

1-0 M. 17 Dzeko. 1-1 M. 89 Dybala (pen.).

Referee

Maurizio Mariani. TA: Barella (40 ‘), Perisic (70’) / A. Sandro (44 ‘), Chiellini (95’).

Incidents

Match played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium corresponding to matchday 9 of Serie A 2021-2022.

Although the Piedmontese threatened first in a shot of Morata that Handanovic pocketed with suspense in two halves, the meeting was soon put face to face for the Lombard team. ÇalhanogluAt first and standing from the front of the area, a shoe was pulled from the hat that crashed into the crosshead. With the reed ready, Dzeko showed the reject the way to the net.

The Juve, which had cemented his recent improvement in defensive solidity, was reunited with his ghosts. Because in the last four victories it had been enough to score and clench your teeth. Now it was time to propose, risk, before a Inter that gave the initiative but not ground. Little did the input of Bentancur for the injured Bernardeschi. While, Chiesa I was waiting on the bench. The only chance ‘bianconera’ before the break came in an isolated shoe from Square who left near the stick.

Much more intense in disputes, with a Barella Hyperactive also in the creative phase, the ‘Nerazzurri’ side kept their advantage with absolute tranquility even after the intermission. In fact, the first chance of the first half was a fast-paced counterattack vaguely defined by Perisic. It was not until after game time that Allegri moved the bench with the entrance of Chiesa and Dybala, who was returning after a month of absence due to injury, due to Square and Kulusevski.

The newcomers seemed to revitalize the ‘bianconero’ attack. Chiesa caused a dangerous foul on the right corner of the area and Dybala put in trouble Handanovic. His poisoned shot bounced right in front of the keeper, who suffered to clear. But the effect of the revulsive dissipated very soon. Imprecise, too hasty, the Juve it ran aground again and again in the vicinity of the ‘Nerazzurra’ area.

The Inter seemed to have the game under control when an error of Dumfries the sign of the shock changed. In an inconsequential ball divided on the edge of the area, the Dutchman drove to Alex Sandro a kick at the wrong time. The VAR reported the infraction to the referee, who pointed out the fatal point after consulting the monitor and Dybala, fooling Handanovic, established the tie. Simone inzaghi he was expelled for his protests.