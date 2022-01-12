01/12/2022 at 23:52 CET

X. Serrano

The Inter champion of the Italian Super Cup agonizingly in front of the Juventus thanks to a goal from Alexis Sanchez in the last minute of overtime (2-1). A reckless transfer of Alex Sandro when everyone at San Siro was preparing for penalties she was intercepted by Darmian and the tocopillano, attentive, surpassed Perin to the delirium of the Milan Coliseum.

INT

JUV

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries (Darmian, 89 ‘), Barella (Vidal, 89’), Brozovic, Çalhanoglu, Perisic (Dimarco, 100 ‘); Dzeko (Correa, 75 ‘) and Lautaro Martínez (Alexis Sánchez, 75’).

Juventus

Perin; De Sciglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Bernardeschi (Arthur, 79 ‘), Locatelli (Bentancur, 91’), Rabiot, McKennie; Kulusevski (Dybala, 74 ‘); Morata (Kean, 88 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 25 McKennie. 1-1M. 35 Lautaro Martínez. 2-1 M. 120 Alexis Sánchez.

Referee

Daniele Doveri. TA: Dzeko (60 ‘), Correa (107’), Vidal (119 ‘) / Bernardeschi (43’), Dybala (105 ‘), Rugani (109’).

Incidents

Match played at San Siro corresponding to the final of the Italian Super Cup.

The ‘Nerazzurri’ team dominated a relatively close match, in which the Juve dedicated himself to defend tooth and nail the inaugural goal of McKennie. Lautaro Martinez he tied shortly after from eleven meters.

The Juve arrived impaired at the appointment by the serious injury of Chiesa Y Dybala, limping, he started on the bench in favor of Kulusevski, companion of Morata. Szczesny was also missing under the sticks, as he still did not have the health certificate that shows that he received the COVID-19 vaccine. Inter, for its part, came out with the eleven of gala. Both arrived in top form: twelve days without losing for the ‘Nerazzurri’, seven for the ‘Bianconeri’.

The team of Simone Inzaghi started shaking the Juve. TO By Vrij He was headed for a pin and, immediately afterwards, he shot deflected into a frank position inside the area. But the pupils of Massimiliano Allegri they held the guy and, little by little, they were advancing meters. The duel was balanced. And on their first arrival, the ‘bianconeri’ released the scoreboard. Morata crossed with precision from the left wing and McKennie, free of mark in the area, crossed the leather headfirst at the bottom of the tights.

Little did the joy last Juve. In an inconsequential action, Dzeko went ahead within the area to By Sciglio, which ran over him from behind. Clear penalty and responsibility for Lautaro Martinez, who cheated on Perin with a violent kick.

The relative ‘Nerazzurri’ dominance was not translated at times before the break. After the holiday, the Juve threatened in two individual actions of Bernardeschi. A mirage, because the initiative was the monopoly of Inter, deprived of the goal by a firm hand of Perin before the headbutt of Dumfries. The goalkeeper also showed security to shots of Lautaro Y Perisic.

Despite the changes, among others Dybala Y Alexis, the duel tended to block. The Juve He defended himself with solvency in the area and the extension arrived, which decided Alexis in the last breath. The champion of the A series it reaffirms its dominance in the ‘Calcio’.