11/21/2021 at 8:25 PM CET

X. Serrano

They are no longer undefeated in the ‘calcium’. After Milan’s defeat in Florence, the Naples missed the opportunity to escape in the lead and knelt before the Inter. The current champion of the ‘Scudetto‘traced the initial goal of Zielinski with goals from Çalhanoglu (from penalty), Perisic and Lautaro Martinez. Mertens added spice at the end (3-2). The ‘Nerazzurri’, third, are only four points behind the co-leaders.

INT

NAP

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella (Gagliardini, 75 ‘), Brozovic, Çalhanoglu (Vidal, 61’), Perisic (Satriano, 88 ‘); Correa (Dzeko, 61 ‘) and Lautaro Martínez (Dimarco, 75’).

Naples

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Rui; Anguissa, Fabián Ruiz; Lozano (Elmas, 75 ‘), Zielinski, Insigne (Mertens, 75’); Osimhen (Petagna, 54 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 18 Zielinski. 1-1 M. 25 Çalhanoglu (pen.). 2-1 M. 44 Perisic. 3-1 M. 61 Lautaro Martínez. 3-2 M. 79 Mertens.

Referee

Paolo Valeri. TA: Çalhanoglu (41 ‘), Vidal (73’), Handanovic (84 ‘), Dzeko (90 + 3’) / Osimhen (10 ‘), Koulibaly (24’), Rrahmani (35 ‘).

Incidents

Match corresponding to matchday 13 of Serie A played at Giuseppe Meazza.

They faced the best defense and the best attack of the A series. The Campanian team had conceded four goals in 12 days, the same that the Lombard team needed to score 35 goals.

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak that removed Demme and Politano, Spalletti lined up an almost gala eleven with Lush as the only obligatory novelty. AND Inzaghi, with By Vrij and Alexis injured, opted for Ranocchia on the axis of the rear and strap as a companion of Lautaro Martinez instead of Dzeko, between cottons.

The duel dawned with the intensity and rhythm that would accompany it until the final whistle. Following a diverted warning from Lautaro, the Naples hit first. Zielinski stole a ball from Barella in the spinal cord and, after driving and assisting DistinguishedHe slammed the can open. The blow, with the outside, was opened to the frustration of Handanovic.

The Inter He showed his champion wood and made adversity fuel. He redoubled the pressure in the rival field, suffocating, and soon established the equalizer thanks to the hyperactive Barella. For something in Italy they see him as the future ‘Nerazzurri’ captain. The VAR punished as a penalty a shot from the sardo that Koulibaly blocked with outstretched arm. Çalhanoglu, with a shot so corner that he caressed the side of the net, he deceived Ospina. 1-1.

The party fired sparks. Lautaro he tried his luck in a shot of genius, turning and standing still, which brushed the post before the gaze of the petrified Ospina. The Parthenopean aftershock came with the imbalance of Lush on the right wing. But Osimhen, first because of Skriniar and then due to its inaccuracy, it did not take advantage of its shipments.

The ‘interista’ aggressiveness found a prize at the edge of the break. Stuck, Say Lorenzo gave away a ball near his own area and Barella, without thinking twice, he released a howitzer that forced the saving flight of Ospina. In the back corner, Perisic combed the tense center of Çalhanoglu to overtake the Inter on the scoreboard. The reflexes of the Colombian goalkeeper, who scraped the leather when he had already crossed the line, were sterile.

The Naples ran out before game time without Osimhen, who left the field with a swollen eye after colliding with Skriniar in an aerial cast. And with those of Spalletti in search of the tie, the Inter hit the counterattack. strap drove from his own field to the rival front and released the ball at the right moment so that LautaroWith a low and crossed hit, he will score his first goal since October 2.

The Inter seemed to have the game under control when an innocent loss of Dzeko, misplaced in the front of his area, allowed Mertens cut distances with a right hand to the angle. To the team of Inzaghi his legs trembled and he Naples could tie in three frank occasions. In the clearest, between Handanovic and the crossbar rejected the shot of Rui. The current champion, four points from the lead.