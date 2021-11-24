11/24/2021 at 21:10 CET

A doublet of Edin dzeko awarded the insistence of the Inter of Milan (2-0) against a disappointing Shakhtar Donetsk, which runs out of options to access the Europa League after its fourth consecutive European defeat, in a group that will decide its first two places in the visit of the Italian team to the Santiago Bernabéu, with added pressure for him Real Madrid.

INT

SHK

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian (D’Ambrosio, 78 ‘), Barella (Vidal, 78’), Brozovic, Çalhanoglu (Sensi, 86 ‘), Perisic (Dimarco, 86’); Lautaro (Correa, 68 ‘) and Dzeko.

Shakhtar Donetsk

Trubin; Dodo, Vitao, Marlon, Matviienko; Stepanenko (Marcos Antonio, 46 ​​’), Maycon; Tete (Marlos, 80 ‘), Pedrinho, Solomon; Fernando (Mudryk, 80 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 61 Dzeko. 2-0 M. 67 Dzeko.

Referee

Ovidiu Hategan (Romania). TA: Vitao (49 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium corresponding to matchday 5 of the 2021-2022 Champions League.

The firm step towards the second round of the Inter de Milan came through effort and skill to bring down a Shakhtar whose image collapsed compared to the past courses. Always with the Brazilian accent imposed by a majority of its staff, which marks a style that lacked competitiveness this edition. The options of fighting for a place in the Europa League were remote and he fought them for an hour, the time that his goalkeeper sustained him in the game. Trubin.

Of the little that has attracted attention is his right side, Dodô, with capacity for greater heights. It was examined before Perisic, which began to take center stage with its incursions. The one with the greatest danger was in command Barella up in advance of Inter’s lack of aim that would mark the first act. Of the little offensive of Shakhtar came from the offensive ambition of Dodô, which proved with a powerful shot the safety of Handanovi & ccaron;.

The Inter he needed the victory to take a firm step and avoid reaching the last day being forced to score in the Santiago Bernabeu so as not to fall to third place. Tensioned in the last few meters, he was more comfortable when he was able to run. TO Lautaro Martinez He lacked the spark of speed necessary to define with quality. Slow to set up the shot in the first of which he had and arriving very just so as not to overcome the departure of the rival goalkeeper in the second.

The moments of siege of the Inter they left two goals annulled, to Perisic for offside of Darmian before giving the pass and Lautaro for a foul at the beginning of the second half. The team of Inzaghi He made fifteen shots in the first, but after D & zcaron; eko He lacked the aim that he recovered in time later. The saving hand of Trobin his head was the stoppage of the game that maintained equality at rest.

There was no news from the Shakhtar at the restart. He limited himself to defending himself, without offensive ambition, left to his own devices. It was a matter of time and it took 61 minutes for justice to be done. D & zcaron; eko He hooked an unstoppable right cross after a ball rejected in the front of the area and six minutes later he sentenced to pleasure, head practically on the goal line, the ‘candy’ of a left-handed pass from Perisic.

It was possible to press the end and return the emotion to the Giuseppe Meazzabut the last attempt at Dodô He was repelled by a post and the ball passed through the goal line without finding a finisher. Inter fulfilled and the group lead will be played in the Bernabeu.