12/22/2021 at 8:41 PM CET

X. Serrano

The current winner of the A series and recently proclaimed winter champion he dismissed 2021 in the best possible way, with a victory at Giuseppe Meazza. The Inter defeated the Torino with a lone goal on the counterattack of Denzel Dumfries before the break and dedicated the second half to defend with absolute solvency (1-0). Enough to chain the seventh league victory, the eleventh match without losing and the sixth match with a clean sheet. Champion figures.

INT

TOR

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries (D’Ambrosio, 82 ‘), Vidal (Sensi, 82’), Brozovic, Çalhanoglu (Vecino, 69 ‘), Perisic (Dimarco, 90 + 1’); Dzeko and Lautaro Martínez (Alexis Sánchez, 69 ‘).

Torino

Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Buongiorno (Rodríguez, 65 ‘); Singo (Ansaldi, 76 ‘), Lukic, Pobega (Mandragora, 65’), Aina; Brekalo (Praet, 76 ‘), Pjaca; and Sanabria (Warming, 59 ‘).

Referee

Marco Guida. TA: Çalhanoglu (65 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium corresponding to matchday 19 of Serie A 2021-2022.

Despite the entry of Arturo vidal in the place of what is probably the best midfielder of ‘calcium’, the sanctioned Nicolò Barella, the ‘Nerazzurri’ team achieved a far from easy victory. Because the Torino from Ivan Juric, gifted student of Gian Piero Gasperini, came out a reply. He wanted to be daring, put pressure on the rival’s field and disturb the exit of the internal ball by hitting Nicolò Rovella like a stamp on Marcelo brozovic, the brain of the Lombard team.

The truth is that for half an hour the bet worked. To the Inter it cost him to attack. And when he did it, it was due to the surprising offensive incorporations of Alessandro Bastoni, a central every day more complete. But despite his good movements, the defender showed his shortcomings in hitting. The closer he came to marking the Torino in a quick counterattack that Marko pjaca, eternal promise, ended with a whip very close to the post.

But after 30 minutes, everything changed. The Torino lost the leather with his two midfielders located in the front of the rival area and the Inter did not take prisoners. Edin dzeko he led the counterattack down the left lane, temporized and crossed the ball. Brozovic let the pass roll between his legs and Denzel DumfriesArriving with the power of a freight train, he hit the base of the post with a right hand. The Dutchman’s third goal in December.

The goal diluted the aggressive pressure of the Torino, more and more hesitant. Meanwhile he Inter he found more escape routes thanks to mobility and direct play. He could fall the second in a millimeter pass filtered by Hakam Çalhanoglu that Lautaro Martínez, after dodging the goalkeeper ‘granata’, failed to finish between the three sticks due to the pressure of the corpulent Gleison bremer.

The ‘bull‘he rearranged his ideas after passing the changing rooms and, true to his personality, went out to chat with a Inter little concerned about giving up the initiative. With the advance of the chrono, the box ‘granata’ was decanting the meeting towards the goal of Samir handanovic, forced to stretch to reject a direct free kick thrown by Sasa lukic.

Despite the carousel of changes, sacrificed a Lautaro who failed to score for the sixth consecutive day, the Inter he was unable to straighten the course of the party. He ended up sheltered in his area, harassed by a rival who, in the absence of gunpowder, sent his largest defenders to the front. But if there is something left over for the team of Simone inzaghi are guarantees close to Handanovic. Still could Alexis Sanchez sign the sentence in an auction repelled by the stick. In the end, the solvent performance of a Inter who has put the direct to revalidate the ‘Scudetto‘.