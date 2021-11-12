11/12/2021 at 22:53 CET

X. Serrano

Italy squandered the opportunity to secure qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Jorginho missed in minute 89 ‘a penalty that would have decided the duel against Switzerland (1-1), second classified and with the same points as the ‘Azzurra‘. Everything will be decided on the last day, in which those of Mancini visit Belfast and the Swiss box welcomes Bulgaria. If both achieve victory, Switzerland can only assault the leadership by winning by three goals more than Italy.

ITA

SUI

Italy

Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson (Calabria, 80 ‘); Barella (Cristante, 69 ‘), Jorginho, Locatelli; Chiesa, Belotti and Insigne (Raspadori, 80 ‘).

Switzerland

Sommer; Widmer, Akanji, Schär, Rodríguez (Garcia, 69 ‘); Zakaria, Freuler; Steffen (Imeri, 69 ‘), Shaqiri (Sow, 79’), Vargas (Zeqiri, 87 ‘); Okafor (Frei, 79 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 11 Widmer. 1-1 M. 37 Di Lorenzo.

Referee

Anthony Taylor (England). TA: Chiesa (43 ‘), Insigne (47’) / Schär (77 ‘), Akanji (82’), Garcia (89 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Olympic stadium in Rome corresponding to matchday 7 of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The ‘Azzurra‘He entered the game in the worst possible way. With too much space between lines, without matching the intensity level proposed by Switzerland. The Swiss cadre exploited the transalpine languor in explosive transitions, with Okafor imposing on Acerbi out in the open. In one of these came the 0-1. The forward won the race, temporized on the edge of the area and gave back to the shoe of Widmer, who folded the glove of Donnarumma and it almost did not unravel the network.

Okafor, a toothache for Bonucci and Acerbi In the initial section, he was able to mark the second in a shot from the front that lacked some camber. While, Mancini I asked for calm from the band. His pupils were dominated by anxiety. But in his first association with Tino, Barella was about to dial. Prevented it Sommer with a great stop. The fright made Switzerland, again saved by his goalkeeper from a shot from Chiesa.

The main role of Shaqiri, able to reassure and give continuity to the game, seemed to tip the game again towards the Swiss side. Had to appear Donnarumma to save a head of Schär to the center of the player Lyon.

The party was in these when Italy tied in an action of studied roguery. In a lateral foul, Emerson he feigned with a center and half the team seemed to go to the auction. And before the Swiss bewilderment, Distinguished hung a ball that Say Lorenzo he finished off a goal entering from behind before the bad exit of Sommer.

The game returned from the break with a pasty rhythm and without a clear dominator. Mancini it took 13 minutes to shake the shaker: Berardi and Tonali by Belotti and Locatelli, which incidentally repositioned Chiesa as false ‘9’. The imagination of Berardi and the power of Tonali revitalized the ‘Azzurra’, while Switzerland I suffered to put up with what I was wearing. No warranty replacements, greatly diminished by the loss of Plunger or Seferovic.

In the final stretch, Italy reduced the meeting to a fronton. AND Yakin gave up Shaqiri and Okafor to plant a double-decker bus in front of Sommer, who returned to donning the savior suit in a shot of Distinguished. But the ‘Azzurra‘he persevered. Chiesa He defined a manifest action above the goal and, at the end of the match, the key action of the match arrived. After consulting the VAR, Taylor sanctioned as a penalty a push on Berardi and Jorginho, the specialist, shot into the clouds. The Olympian froze. Italy will play the ticket in Belfast. And the memory of 2018 is still recent.