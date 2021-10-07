10/06/2021 at 10:58 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Milan (Special Envoy)

Spain will play the UEFA Nations League final at San Siro on Sunday against the winner of the match between Belgium and France of this Thursday after being able to with the great favorite in his own house. Italy was overwhelmed in the first half by the happy Spanish game and, with the expulsion of Bonucci, could only put emotion at the end in a comeback that was impossible.

ITA

ESP

Italy

Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Emerson, Jorginho (Pellegrini, 63 ‘), Barella (Calabria, 71’), Verratti (Locatelli, 57 ‘), Chiesa, Bernardeschi (Chiellini, 45’) and Insigne (Kean, 57 ‘)

Spain

Unai Simón, Azpilicueta, Laporte, Pau Torres, Marcos Alonso, Busquets, Koke (Merino, 74 ‘), Gavi (Sergi Roberto, 83’), Ferran Torres (Yeremi Pino, 49 ‘), Oyarzabal and Sarabia (Bryan Gil, 74’) ‘)

Goals

0-1, Ferran Torres (17 ‘); 0-2, Ferran Torres (45 + 2 ‘); 1-2, Pellegrini (83 ‘)

Referee

Sergei Karasev (Russia). TA: Bonucci (30 ‘and 41’), Locatelli (81 ‘) / Azpilicueta (44’), Sarabia (64 ‘), Yeremi (70’), Oyarzabal (88 ‘)

Incidents

San Siro, 36,000 spectators

Gavi was Luis Enrique’s surprise letter in the starting eleven and, after a dangerous loss at the beginning that almost cost a goal from Chiesa, the Blaugrana youth squad was intoned quickly to give dynamism to the center of the field. Spain notably dodged the Italian high pressure with three forwards, such as Sarabia, Oyarzabal and Ferran, who also collaborated in the association. Lucho resolved well the lack of a specific ‘9’ as he already did in the Eurocup with Dani Olmo

La Roja accepted the challenge of the high rhythm of the azzurra and found a vein on the left with Marco Alonso. The Chelsea side gave depth and passing quality. There he combined well with Oyarzabal who put a strong ball into the area so that Ferran will transform it with a touch of tightrope walker.

First blow for Spain and the second could soon fall in un Marcos Alonso’s shoe that Donnarumma cleared badly and the stick saved him from the own goal. Italy, with wounded self-esteem, struck and Di Lorenzo, with a header, and Bernardeschi, with a shot that demanded Unai Simón, approached the equalizer. Insigne had it even clearer with everything in favor in the penalty spot and shot out.

Gavi’s character

Gavi, aged 17, was the soul of La Roja so as not to get upset. He hit Chiesa, faced the rivals and started to leave an ideal ball for Oyarzabal who defined poorly. The party had no truce and Bonucci he went through revolutions giving Busquets an elbow that earned him the second yellow.

Italy had to come back with one less player and with a second goal against in discount. New center of Oyarzabal and impeccable header by Ferran Torres to score his particular double and expand the income before going to rest.

The second part started with misfortune Ferran’s forced change when he did not recover from a Jorginho tackle, although Yeremi Pino debuted showing self-confidence and self-confidence. Spain maintained the intensity and playing in the opposite field. Italy, with the reinforcement of Chiellini behind, he sought not to receive more goals and surprise in some against. This is how Chiesa shot at the post, although the play was canceled for offside.

The demon Yeremi

The sentence could come in an electric action of Yeremi by the band, who gave a pass to the head of Oyarzabal and the royalist erred incomprehensibly. La Roja kept looking for the third and Donnarumma avoided it with a stop to Marcos Alonso after another ride from Yeremi.

The Villarreal player was not so fine leaving a short ball to Pau Torres, whom Chiesa he was anticipated to run the entire field alone and let Pellegrini score on an empty goal.

Spain had to suffer in the end and Sergi Roberto entered through Gavi to put temper. La Roja continued with his script, attacking until the last moment and savoring a great triumph.