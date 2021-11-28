11/27/2021 at 8:17 PM CET

X. Serrano

Week to forget in Turin. First came the overwhelming defeat at Stamford Bridge, this Saturday it was confirmed that the club is being investigated for the transfers made between 2019 and 2021, and a few hours later the Juventus lost at home in front of the Atalanta thanks to a solitary goal of Duván Zapata (0-1). A result that leaves the ‘Vecchia Signora‘in eighth place, 11 points behind the lead with one more game.

JUV

ATA

Juventus

Szczesny; Square, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa (Bernardeschi, 46 ‘), McKennie (Kean, 64’), Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala and Morata (Kaio Jorge, 85 ‘).

Atalanta

Musso; Toloi, Demiral, Djimsiti; Zappacosta (Palomino, 70 ‘), Freuler, De Roon, Maehle; Malinovsky (Koopmeiners, 87 ‘), Pessina (Pasalic, 60’); Zapata.

Referee

Giovanni Ayroldi. TA: Cuadrado (51 ‘), Rabiot (66’), Bernardeschi (79 ‘), Locatelli (88’) / Freuler (32 ‘), Malinovsky (37’), Zappacosta (43 ‘), Demiral (70’), Djimsiti (85 ‘)

Incidents

Match played at the Allianz Stadium corresponding to matchday 14 of Serie A 2020-2021.

In a balanced first half and with few dangerous occasions, at the Atalanta it was enough to penalize a defensive error of the Juventus to go to rest ahead on the scoreboard. Djimsiti recovered a ball in the center of the field and only needed a vertical pass to plant Shoe in view of Szczesny. The definition of the Colombian, powerful and close to the crossbar, was final.

Instead, Morata and Chiesa they pardoned in the opposite arc. In case he lacked problems Allegri, the Italian international left injured at intermission and did not return. Already in the second part, he would also retire due to physical problems McKennie. The ‘bianconero’ technician chose to incorporate Kean as second striker in his attempt to seek the comeback.

He then enjoyed the ‘Vecchia Signora‘of his best moment in the game. Dybala took over, omnipresent, and the Atalanta she could not do anything other than drain water, locked in her own field. But again the aim was lacking on the Piedmontese side. Dybala was able to score on a dry left foot that brushed the crossbar and Musso he reached out to deflect a corner shot of his fingers with his fingertips. Rabiot.

The burly Shoe, the target of constant fouls, allowed the Bergamasco team to catch oxygen and advance lines little by little. The party got stuck again. Many infractions in the center of the field. With the Juve increasingly anxious, disorderly in her desperate attack. While the ‘Dea‘, which also does not stand out for its reliability, it defended itself comfortably.

Still he was able to tie the Juventus At the last gasp, but luck turned its back on Dybala on an excellent free-kick that hit the crossbar. Nth setback for the ‘bianconeri’ and historic triumph for the Atalanta, which did not assault the field of ‘Vecchia Signora’ since October 8, 1989, 0-1 with a goal from Claudio Caniggia.