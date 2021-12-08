12/08/2021 at 20:58 CET

X. Serrano

Old-fashioned celebration at the Allianz Stadium, with the ‘bianconeri’ fans who overcame the cold of the freezing Turinese night glued to the telephone or the transistor to celebrate the classification of the Juventus as the first of the group. The formal triumph of the ‘Vecchia Signora‘ about him Malmö, 1-0 with a goal from Kean, was greeted with murmurs and an isolated whistle. It wasn’t until after the final whistle, with the Zenith in front of Chelsea, that the stadium exploded with joy. A major surprise that completely alters the round of 16 draw.

JUV

WRONG

Juventus

Perin; Rugani, Bonucci, De Winter (De Sciglio, 71 ‘); Bernardeschi (Square, 82 ‘), Bentancur (Da Graca, 90’), Arthur, Rabiot, Alex Sandro; Dybala (Morata, 46 ‘) and Kean (Miretti, 90’).

Malmö

Diawara; Moisander, Ahmedhodzic, Nielsen, Olsson; Begert, Christiansen, Innocent (Nalic, 90 ‘), Rakip (Peña, 30’); Birmancevic and Colak (Abubakari, 78 ‘).

Referee

Irfan Peljto (Bosnia). TA: Rabiot (90 ‘) / Colak (49’), Innocent (68 ‘), Peña (80’).

Incidents

Match played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin corresponding to matchday 6 of the 2021-2022 Champions League.

The only downside to the authoritarian first half of the Juventus was the marker, too short for what was seen on the lawn of the Allianz Stadium. The ‘Vecchia Signora’ soon uncorked the marker in a lateral center of Bernardeschi, from more to less in the match, which was finished off with power by Moise Kean.

In an outstanding performance by former Barcelona player Arthur Melo in keeping the ball, the Italian team set the tempo of the match against a Malmö innocent who did not dirty the gloves of Perin until the second part. Lacked ambition Juventus to sentence the crash. Kean and Arthur Melo, in two separate shots that brushed the wood, they marked the clearest occasions.

The momentary defeat of Chelsea on Saint Petersburg relaxed excessively to a Juve that was already seen first of the group. The Malmö His fang was chipped, but he dared to put pressure on the rival’s field and recovered more balls to the growing murmur from the stands.

Despite the inconstancy in the ‘bianconero’ game, with Arthur As the only common thread, Juve was able to sentence in a couple of offensive transitions. Diawara He showed off shots from Bernardeschi and Kean, which sent to the clouds a dead rejection in the small area. Also tried Rabiot, who shot to the side of the net.

Among the reflections of Diawara and the mistake in the auction of Morata and Kean, the Juve he was unable to extend the lead. Meanwhile, since Russia came the news of the comeback of the Chelsea, who arrived at minute 90 with 2-3. Thus, at the final whistle they continued on Turin the general rumble and the occasional whistle. until Ozdoev, in 94 ‘, tied at St. Petersburg to the delirium of a Allianz Stadium who sang his team’s anthem at the top of his lungs. The Juve it was classified like first of group.