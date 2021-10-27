10/27/2021 at 8:48 PM CEST

X. Serrano

The Sassuolo assault Turin (1-2). A goal from Maxime lopez in the 95th minute he allowed the team ‘neroverdi’, who went ahead before the break with a target of Frattesi, unlock the momentary tie of McKennie. The Juventus, who spun nine games without losing, returned to bite the dust despite the fact that he generated many dangerous occasions during the game.

JUV

SAS

Juventus

Perin; Danilo (Kulusevski, 80 ‘), Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio (A. Sandro, 13’); Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli (Arthur, 80 ‘), Square (46’); Dybala and Morata (Kaio Jorge, 63 ‘).

Sassuolo

Consigli; Müldür (Harroui, 87 ‘), Ayhan, Ferrari, Rogerio; López, Frattesi (Toljan, 72 ‘); Berardi, Raspadori (Scamacca, 62 ‘), Traoré (Chiriches, 87’); Defrel (Matheus Henrique, 72 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 44 Frattesi. 1-1 M. 76 McKennie. 1-2 M. 95 Lopez.

Referee

Juan Luca Sacchi. TA: Square (63 ‘) / Defrel (30’), Berardi (58 ‘), Rogerio (61’), Traoré (71 ‘), Müldür (86’).

Incidents

Match played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin corresponding to matchday 10 of Serie A 2021-22.

Allegri on this occasion he opted for a much more ambitious party plan than was usual. The ‘Vecchia Signora’ went out to bite in rival field, knowing of the obstinate conviction of the Sasuolo for always coming out short. And he was about to find permission. He recovered the ball several times in a dangerous situation, but he lacked lucidity in the last pass. Even so, he was able to get ahead in a foul served by Chiesa So what Bonucci, in the mouth of goal, he finished off. By Sciglio, replaced by injury before the quarter hour, tested Consigli in a poisoned center.

But with her forward pressure, the Juve exposed the rear. When he passed the first rival line, the Sassuolo it was easily planted in the vicinity of the rival area. After a quick transition, Berardi gave the first warning in a corner shot that Perin, headline instead of Szczesny, he deflected with his fingertips. Despite a second notice of Scraper, the ‘Vecchia Signora’ he kept his brave bet.

But to those of Allegri their marksmanship was again lacking when, after a robbery of Locatelli in rival field, Dybala he slammed a left-footed shot into the post. Despite this clear occasion and the Piedmontese harassment, Consigli he went to rest with hardly staining his gloves. Safe behind, the Sassuolo He opened the can in a nimble combination on the edge of the break. Defrel received on the balcony of the area, endured and leaked a pass for the incorporation of Frattesi. Like a motorcycle, the young midfielder crossed the ball out of reach of Perin.

The Juve I needed freshness in attack and Allegri appealed to Square to the detriment of Rabiot, who was returning after injury. Despite a first scare of Scraper, the redoubled momentum of the ‘bianconeri’ confined the Sassuolo, abandoned to resistance. It was hard to sink his teeth into him. Ayhan saved under sticks a shot of Square and, immediately afterwards, he denied with a slap the goal to Dybala.

The “Juventine” insistence found its prize a quarter of an hour from the end. McKennie tied head to center Dybala and the ‘bianconeri’ threw themselves into an open grave for victory. But SassuoloFar from sinking, he defended himself with solvency and achieved victory in the last action of the game. A masterful change of orientation from Berardi undressed the Juve and allowed Maxime lopez stand before Perin. In a display of cold blood, the Gaul outpointed the archer with a subtle Vaseline. A great goal that slows the recovery of the Juventus.