11/02/2021

On 03/11/2021 at 00:23 CET

X. Serrano

Juve continues trapped between two antagonistic realities. Denied in Serie A, 16 points behind the lead, and unstoppable in the Champions. The ‘Vecchia Signora’, with full of triumphs, he quickly sealed his pass to the round of 16 of the top European competition after beating the Zenith with a doublet of Dybala and two other targets of Chiesa and Morata (4-2). The goals of the Russian box were the work of Bonucci, on own doorstep, and Azmoun.

JUV

ZEN

Juventus

Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci (Rugani, 85 ‘), De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Chiesa, McKennie, Locatelli (Arthur, 80 ‘), Bernardeschi (Rabiot, 80’); Dybala (Kulusevski, 85 ‘) and Morata.

Zenith

Kritsyuk; Karavaev (Malcom, 58 ‘), Lovren, Chistyakov, Rakitsky (Dzyuba, 75’); Sutormin, Barrios, Wendel (Kuznetsov, 88 ‘), Mostovoy (Krugovoy, 58’); Azmoun and Claudinho (Erokhin, 74 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.11 Dybala. 1-1 M. 26 Bonucci (pp). 2-1 M. 58 Dybala (pen.). 3-1 M. 74 Chiesa. 4-1 M. 82 Morata. 4-2 M. 90 + 2 ‘Azmoun.

Referee

Alejandro Hernández Hernández (Spain). TA: Locatelli (68 ‘), Kulusevski (89’) / Lovren (54 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Allianz Stadium corresponding to matchday 4 of the 2021-2022 Champions League.

The Juve He went out to eat the grass. Suffocating in the pressure in rival field, led by a Dybala gigantic in the role of captain. The ‘Jewel’ was presented with a shot at the post and, after his foray into the area, Bernardeschi shot into the chest of Kritsyuk. It was the prelude to 1-0, the work of Dybala, who soon bounced a corner off the hook by By Ligt. The final blow could come one line at a time, but Morata He lacked aim after a great individual action by the Argentine.

The Zenith, accustomed to ruling in Russia, suffered without the ball but generated danger with little. In fact, he didn’t need to shoot to tie. After shooting twice outside, a center deflected by Bonucci he sneaked into the squad of Szczesny. Juve responded with personality to the blow. Chiesa, in two forced auctions, and McKennie, in a header saved by Kritsyuk, they were able to score before the holiday.

Dybala reappeared with renewed energy in the second part. He brushed against the post with a curled left foot and, after a penalty forced by Chiesa, he again advanced to the Juve. He did it with suspense, after failing a first attempt that was repeated because the Zenit players invaded the area. The Russian reaction, driven by the ex-Azulgrana Malcom and Claudinho, crashed into the gloves of Szczesny.

With room to counterattack, the ‘bianconeri’ sentenced with goals from Chiesa, in an action that combined technique and power, and Morata. So much liberating for the Spaniard, that he had not seen the door since September 19. With the duel seen for sentence, Azmoun signed the 4-2 end in added time. The Juve is in eighths.