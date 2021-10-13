10/12/2021 at 11:24 PM CEST

.

A target of Zuriko davitashvili, Arsenal Tula midfielder, gave Georgia the victory in Pristina against Kosovo (1-2), the first victory for the team led by Frenchman Willy Sagnol in the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

KOS

GEO

Kosovo

Muric; Vojvoda, Rrahmani, Fazliji, Aliti (Selmani, 86 ‘); Halimi (Loshaj, 74 ‘), Dresevic, Celina (Muslija, 86’); Rashani (Kastrati, 59 ‘), Muriqi and Rashica (Bytyqi, 73’).

Georgia

Loria; Kakabadze, Kashia, Dvali, Giorbelidze (Azarov, 80 ‘); Kvekveskiri, Gvilia; Kvaratskhelia (Davitashvili, 72 ‘), Okriashvili, Tsitaishvili (Chabradze, 72’); and Lobjanidze (Mamuchashvili, 90 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 11 Okriashvili. 1-1 M. 45 Muriqi (pen.). 1-2 M. 83 Davitashvili.

Referee

Pawel Raczkowski (Poland). TA: Dresevic (19 ‘), Rashani (32’), Rrahmani (93 ‘), Kastrati (94’) / Giorbelidze (32 ‘), Okriashvili (45 + 3’) and Chabradze (88 ‘).

Incidents

Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri. About 5,000 spectators.

Davitashvili decided a match in which both teams fought to avoid the last place in group B -without options to be even for the play-off, with Sweden, Spain and Greece far away- and in which the Kosovar team looked more intentionally for the rival goal, but his lack of effectiveness in the auction between Loria ended up condemning him.

The Georgians, who will host Sweden in the next match with the mission of surprising them to achieve this goal, were more successful and knew how to contain the Kosovars when they balanced the score.

Superiority in Georgia areas was definitive. Tornike Okriashvili, at 11 minutes, began to forge the victory and confirmed it with eight from the end Davitashvili. In between, right on the edge of rest, Vedat Muriqi, from a penalty, had returned equality on the scoreboard for Kosovo.

The draw encouraged the Balkan team in search of Loria’s goal to repeat the triumph they had achieved in Batumi. However, he did not find the way. Its technician, the Swiss Bernard Challandes, looked for solutions with the changes, but was unable to do so. On the contrary, Georgia ended up giving the final blow to avoid the red lantern for now.