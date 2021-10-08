10/08/2021 at 11:05 PM CEST

X. Serrano

Louis van Gaal interrupted his retirement with the challenge of classifying Netherlands for him Qatar World Cup and the mission, which was complicated, begins to get back on track. The ‘Orange‘took advantage of the tie of Norway on Turkey and beat in Latvia (0-1), although he was about to suffer an unexpected setback. After the initial goal of Klaassen, the Dutch side forgave countless chances and almost conceded the draw in the last action of the game. Prevented it Bijlow with a superb stop.

LET

PBA

Latvia

Ozols; Savalnieks, Cernomordijs, Dubra, Jurkovskis; Zjuzins (Karklins, 85 ‘), Emsis (Stuglis, 89’); Jaunzems (Ontuzans, 81 ‘), Kigurs (Krollis, 85’), Ciganiks; Uldrikis (Tarasovs, 89 ‘).

Netherlands

Bijlow; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Blind; Klaassen, F. De Jong, Til (Gravenberch, 62 ‘); Berghuis (Lang, 62 ‘), Memphis and Gakpo (Weghorst, 76’).

Referee

Andy Madley (England).

Incidents

Match played at the Dugava Stadions (Latvia) corresponding to matchday 7 of the qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

After this victory, the Tulips are the sole leaders of Group G with two points ahead with three games to go. On Monday they receive Gibraltar, on November 13 they visit Montenegro and they close the qualifier on November 16 at home against Norway. Memphis and Frenkie de Jong disputed the 90 minutes, while Luuk de Jong stayed on the bench.

The game script did not surprise anyone. Latvia concentrated all his troops between the front and the penalty spot in his own area, while Netherlands patiently moving the leather in search of a crack towards the goal of Ozols. But the ball circulated from side to side too slowly, predictably. Only Memphis He contributed some danger in two shots, a left-footed shot and another combed that did not find a goal.

But when the traffic jam was coming, the forward of the Barcelona led the way to goal on a corner kick. Van Dijk attracted like a magnet to three rivals and Memphis saw the uncheck of Klaassen, absolutely alone in the second post. The azulgrana’s center was perfect, as was the volley of the midfielder from Ajax. Golazo.

After the goal, relaxation could play a trick on the ‘tulips’. With very few, Latvia He enjoyed two clear chances to tie. Among Go Dijk and Klaassen they thwarted the first attempt under sticks, and Blind saved the second with Bijlow already passed. The fright made react to Netherlands, which stopped losing compromised balls. Frenkie de Jong, sacrificed in a more positional role, did not lavish in attack but touched a lot of the ball and almost always with success at the root of the play.

The ‘Orange‘returned to box Latvia, who was lucky to go into halftime with just one goal behind. Gakpo and Blind brushed against the wood in two finishes, while Berghuis ran into the gloves of Ozols. Despite the brave return of Latvia after the holiday, it didn’t take long Netherlands to resume their harassment. Gakpo headed a hand over the crossbar, a defender deprived Tils of the goal on the same line and Ozols he deflected just enough with his fingertips a right hand of Memphis.

It was a Dutch monologue. But his imprecision in front of goal kept the game alive. Van gaal retouched the attack in search of gunpowder and preferred to Weghorst before a Luuk de Jong, who stayed on the bench. With everything, Netherlands he continued without aim. Gravenberch crashed a loose ball into the dummy at the penalty spot and Weghorst shot to the side of the net. Both forgave the ‘Orange‘which in the last action of the match had to appear Bijlow to avoid the draw with a saving hand.