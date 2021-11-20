11/20/2021 at 8:24 PM CET

Marc Zapater

The Juventus managed to beat the Lazio (0-2) thanks to the doublet of Leonardo Bonucci, both goals from the point of eleven meters. Important victory after the first irregular months of competition in the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

LAZ

JUV

Lazio

Queen; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Lazzari; Milinkovic, Cataldi (Basic 84 ‘), Luis Alberto; Anderson (Raúl Moro 75 ‘), Pedro and Zaccagni (Muriqui 65’).

Juventus

Szczesny; Danilo (Kulusevskyi 15 ‘), Bonucci, De Ligt, Pellegrini; Square, Mackennie, Locatelli (Bentancur 89 ‘), Rabiot; Chiesa and Morata (Moise Kean 75 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.23 Bonucci (PEN) and 0-2 M.83 Bonucci (PEN).

Referee

Marco Di Bello. TA: Hysaj (43 ‘), Pepe Reina (81’) and Luis Alberto (82 ‘) / Cuadrado (28’).

Incidents

Match corresponding to the thirteenth league match of Serie A, played at the Olympic Stadium.

The meeting began with the clear dominance of the set of Maurizio Sarri, which generated danger on the right wing and with a Pedro Rodriguez participatory.

La Vecchia Signora feared the worst after the injury of Danilo, who left the pitch in tears after an unfortunate play that ended with the footballer’s hand on his abductor.

However, the entrance to the field of Kulusevski revolutionized the meeting. The Swedish player created a dangerous association with Square, being a headache for the defense of the eagles.

Despite the chances generated by the visiting team, the only goal in the first half came after a much-disputed penalty on the pitch by those of Sarri, committed by Danilo Cataldi to the Spanish striker Morata, which after the VAR intervention was Bonucci the one in charge of materializing the goal from eleven meters.

The archer Pepe Queen He guessed the direction of the defender’s strike, but with no option to block the shot.

After the break, the script of the meeting did not change. The local team maintained possession of the ball, but Juventus was the team that generated the most chances, in search of the second goal of tranquility.

Both teams generated numerous chances in the second half, however as the clock ticked on it seemed that the match was going to end 0-1 on the scoreboard.

Nevertheless, Pepe Queen took care that it was not. The goalkeeper made a huge mistake after a bad start, which he tried to fix by tackling Frederick Chiesa within the area of ​​the eagles.

The captain of La Vecchia Signora, Leonardo Bonucci, was again in charge of hitting the penalty, which, as in the first goal, ended up in the back of the net and with it raised the score to 0-2, which gave peace of mind to those of Massimiliano Allegri in the final stretch of the meeting with the three points secured.