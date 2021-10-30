10/30/2021 at 4:06 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Arsenal leaves King Power Stadium strengthened after beating Leicester by a score of 0-2. Mikel Arteta’s team, who failed to score in the first three days of the Premier League, have chained a streak of seven consecutive games without defeat. This good dynamic has allowed the Gunners to momentarily reach the 5th position of the table.

I READ

ARS

Leicester

Schmeichel; Amartey (Barnes, 46), Evans, Söyüncü; Castagne, Tielemans, Soumaré, Thomas; Maddison (Daka, 71 ‘); Iheanacho (Lookman, 46 ‘), Vardy.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Saka (Pépé, 85 ‘), Partey, Lokonga, Smith-Rowe (Kolasinac, 90’); Lacazette (Odegaard, 58 ‘), Aubameyang.

Goals

0-1 M. 5: Gabriel; 0-2 M.18: Smith-Rowe.

Referee

Michael Oliver. TA: Evans (68 ‘), Vardy (75’)

Arsenal barely took 5 minutes to release the electronic. Gabriel rose above the home defense to head a Bukayo Saka cross, an increasingly common play on Mikel Arteta’s book. The goal of the Brazilian central set the trend of the game, and from that moment the Foxes area began to suffer a constant siege.

The second goal of the visiting team would not take long to arrive. Smith-Rowe took advantage of an error of Soumaré to placidly push the ball to the bottom of the goal of Schmeichel. Despite the undeniable dominance of the Gunners, Leicester had a chance to get into the game thanks to a free kick from Maddison, but Ramsdale managed to pull out a saving hand.

Rodgers, forced by the adverse marker, shook the shaker and introduced two changes to face the second half. With the input of Lookman and Barnes On the pitch, Leicester’s image changed radically. Barnes became a constant headache for the Gunner defense, and only the interventions of Ramsdale they avoided the goal of the local team.

Despite the Foxes’ continued efforts, the match entered a phase of lethargy from the equator of the second half. Not even the entrance of Patson daka managed to activate Leicester, who finished the game without opening the scoreboard. With this defeat, the team of Brendan Rodgers is momentarily placed in the tenth position of the table.