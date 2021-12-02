12/02/2021 at 22:23 CET

A double of the Argentine striker Guido Cheek He made the debut of his new coach happy Francisco Rodriguez and gave the pass to Elche for the second round of the Copa del Rey in a match in which the Leioa, from Tercera RFEF, discussed the victory for the Elche team.

Leioa

Mandaluniz; Lopez (Infante 46 ‘), Galarza, Hugo Cabanas; Larrauri, Txopi, Villa (Gutiérrez 68 ‘), Huidobro (Quintana 80’), Estivariz; Galder (Piso 68 ‘) and Marcos Yaniz (Hamed 68’).

Elche

Box; Josan (Palacios 64 ‘), Verdú, González (Donald 64’), Barragán; Piatii (Fidel 64 ‘), Guti (Marcone 80’), Gumbau (Carmona 74 ‘), Pere Milla; Carrillo and Benedetto.

Goals

0-1 M.43 Carrillo and 0-2 M.55 Carrillo.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the first round of the Copa del Rey played at the Sarriena Stadium before several hundred spectators.

The local players arrived more times and with more danger than the visitors, but in the end they decided two shots of Cheek to centers from the left. In the first one, the door management service barely touched Antonio Barragan to dislodge Javier Mandaluniz and in second he finished off the plate, and possibly offside, a free-kick thrown by Gerard Gumbau.

Leioa tried everything and his coach, Andoitz Galdos plus. Since he came out with three centrals and dominated the game thanks to the incorporations of the lanes, and in the second half he continued to command with a line of four behind.

The Alicante team had the first opportunity and decided the clash with two so-called ‘psychological’ goals at the end of the first half and at the beginning of the second.

Elche got off to a better start, enjoying a great opportunity without the first two minutes being completed. But Mandaluniz responded with a great save to a strong shot from the front of Josan, which received a center back from the left.

But the Leioa and took control of the game through the incursions of the lanes Larrauri and Estivariz and the hard work with the ball of Luisma, heeled to the right.

The Catalans did not stop arriving with danger before the goal of Box, who had three moments of tremendous trouble in minutes 9, 14 and 27, three very good chances of frames, Luisma and Galder.

In the first, a shot of frames gave in his partner Galder when he took the direction of the goal; in the second, after being haggled by Luisma, the visiting goalkeeper, although he reacted to take the ball; and in the third a tight cross shot of Galder he went out narrowly, deflected by the defense came to cover.

The clash was balanced after half an hour and Elche took advantage of a loose play to open the scoring in the 41st minute. Barragan from the local media line that Cheek touched lightly to dislodge Mandaluniz.

From another center from the left and another shot from Cheek It arrived, already in the second half, it was 0-2. This time the center, from set pieces, was from Gumbau and the headbutt falling off the ram of Magdalena it could be offside.

Leioa was not daunted and kept looking for a goal that would put him back in the game. And if you didn’t find it, it was because Box, which in a double great intervention cleared, first, a shot from Luisma and then jumped over the line to prevent the point-blank shot from Estivariz.

In the final give and take, Pere Mile was able to achieve 0-3 twice and Jamal give hope to your team. He ended up marking the Leioa in minute 93, but the goal achieved by Galarza, after first touching Ram, was annulled for offside.