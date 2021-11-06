11/06/2021 at 20:38 CET

Isaac fandos

Without Haaland there is no paradise. Dortmund stay four points behind the head of the Bundesliga, marked by a Bayern that did win their match, after falling against RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena, in a match in which the locals were superior.

RBL

DOR

RB Leipzig

Gulacsi; Mukiele, Simakan, Gvardiol, Henrichs (Forsberg, 59 ‘), Haidara (Laimer, 84’), Adams, Angeliño, Nkunku (Olmo, 84 ‘), Szoboszlai, Poulsen (André Silva, 69’).

Borussia Dortmund

Kobel; Akanji, Hummels, Pongracic (Knauff, 46 ‘), Meunier, Witsel (Zagadou, 86’), Bellingham, Hazard, Brandt (Reinier, 71 ‘), Reus, Malen (Moukoko, 71’).

Goals

1-0, M.29, Nkunku. 1-1, M. 52 ‘, Reus. 2-1, M.68, Poulsen.

Referee

F. Zwayer. TA: Bellingham (31 ‘), Reus (31’), Witsel (38 ‘), Adams (40’), Meunier (55 ‘), Poulsen (65’), Szoboszlai (88 ‘), Moukouko (89’).

Stadium

Red Bull Arena. 40,700 ESP.

The first half demonstrated the importance of the match, with two teams that enjoyed few occasions, aware of the significance of the match. Leipzig, with his worst start since he was in the Bundesliga, had the first with a ball that Nkunku sent to the Dortmund area and that created problems due to the indecision of the yellow defense.

The game did not open until half an hour of play, when a leaked ball from Gvardiol Nkunku took advantage of it, by far the best of the meeting, for cut Kobel and inaugurate the electronic. Before the break, the ‘red bulls’ could have doubled the difference, but the referee did not consider a penalty a trip from Malen to Simakan within the visiting area.

After the restart, Leipzig forgave the second, with a Poulsen who failed to finish off a ball served on a tray from inside the little girl. And, as the cliché says, whoever forgives ends up paying it. Meunier found Reus in depth, and the captain beat Gulacsi overhead to make the tables.

The local team looked for quick reaction, and he successfully overcame to as much ‘borusser’. Kobel was erected at times in the savior of Borussia. Nkunku was the most active of the locals, and put the visiting goalkeeper to the test with a header that Kobel was able to deflect, first with his hands, and from the ground with his foot, since Simakan was waiting to clinch the goal.

The Red Bull Arena was pushing for the goal, and Nkunku wanted to find it. The Frenchman drew up a fantasy move with two consecutive roulettes, but his shot went to the post. Finally, if we talked about topics before, then another came: “the pitcher goes so much to the source, that in the end it breaks.” Nkunku overflowed to the left, and his center to the far post was taken advantage of by Poulsen to overtake Leipzig again.

The locals eagerly sought to close the match, but between Kobel, who saved a pass from Poulsen’s death to André Silva, and the referee, who correctly disallowed a Mukiele goal for offside, they deprived him of achieving it.

Despite the fact that Leipzig had been notably superior, the uncertainty of the result allowed Borussia to jump up with options to tie. The clearest came in 86, when Bellingham struck with the instep near the stick of Gulacsi, but finally Dortmund were left unable to score.