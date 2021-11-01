11/01/2021 at 23:07 CET

Adrià Leon

Second victory of the course for a Granada that left worse if possible the situation of a Levante that see no light at the end of the tunnel. The granotas, who did not appear during the first half, improved their game after the break, but did not find a goal to close the gap. The one who did was Antonio Puertas, who cooked the 0-3 by himself to leave the local arreón in anecdote.

LEV

GRA

I raised

Aitor Fernández; Clerc, Duarte, Vezo; Malsa (Vukcevic, 46 ‘); Franquesa (Son, 46 ‘), Bardhi (Cantero, 72’), Pablo Martínez (Campaña, 46 ‘), from Frutos; Morales and Soldado (Dani Gómez, 80 ‘).

grenade

Maximiano; Neva, Germán, Víctor Díaz, Quini; Soro (Escudero, 72 ‘), Montoro (Monchu, 71’), Luis Milla (Torrente, 87 ‘), Rochina; Luis Suárez (Puertas, 69 ‘) and Jorge Molina (Bacca, 72’).

Goals

0-1 M. 7 German. 0-2 M. 38 Luis Suarez. 0-3 M. 68 Doors.

Referee

Sánchez Martínez (Murcia). TA: Malsa (25 ‘), Bardhi (70’) Soldado (78 ‘), Vukcevic (83’) / Germán (21 ‘) and Escudero (87’).

Incidents

Meeting played at the Nou Ciutat de València before 14,100 spectators.

The Nasrid team was ahead of the first change. Put it Ruben Rochina so that he would head her, alone and without jumping, German to network. Mark error Ruben Vezo, who lost sight of the visiting specialist and let him finish off alone. Granada was able to double the advantage, which did not need much effort to hurt their rival, but Aitor Fernandez stopped the feet of Jorge Molina with one of the stretches of the day.

The Raise did not react and the sensations continued to be quite poor for Javier Pereira’s men. Carlos Neva put a soft ball to the heart of the little girl and Luis Suarez, after several rebounds and a huge transfer of Carlos Clerc, made it 0-2 for Granada. Three shots on goal for Granada in the first half and he was about to go 3-0 at halftime. Data that speak very well of the Andalusians and very bad of the Valencians after a decaffeinated first half and little offensive projection.

The clearest for Levante came after a magnificent play by Oscar Duarte, that a volley was invented inside the area to force Maximiano’s stretch. There could be a penalty about Soldier after the rejection, but the referee signaled offside of the Valencian forward.

After the restart, the game started again without much presence in the areas, although the first was this time for Bardhi, who finished off a very good ball bitten up front. A few minutes later it was the turn of Granada, who did not confide himself knowing that his rival had needs very similar to his. The locals, led by a good Enis Bardhi, began to spin the best section of the match, increasingly closer to 1-2. But when the Levante was better on the ground, a robbery of Antonio Puertas in a three-quarter zone he ended up with the visitor facing the front and sending to save a ball that practically closed the game.

Nothing happened in the last half hour. Javier Pereira made several changes already thinking about the next day and the visitor Luis Milla had to withdraw from the meeting when he alerted the doctors of some discomfort in his knee.