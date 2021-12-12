12/12/2021 at 15:10 CET

Goalless draw between Lille and Olympique Lyon in a very close match where the teams lacked efficiency in the definition. Peter bosz Y Jocely gourvennec. A distribution of points, which does not satisfy anyone, which keeps them in the middle of the classification but increasingly closer to the danger zone. With 23 and 24 points, they are eleventh and thirteenth respectively in the standings.

THE C

OL

Lille

Ivo Grbic, Zeki Celiz, Tiago Djalo, Sven Botman, José Fonte, Jonathan Bamba (Gudmundsson, 80 ‘), Renato Sanches, Benjamin André (Onana, 89’), Jonathan David, Jonathan Ikoné (A. Gomes, 68 ‘) and Burak Yilmaz.

Lyon

Anthony Lopes; Castello Lukeba, Hernique (Palmieri, 34 ‘), Malo Gusto (Léo Dubois, 84’), Damien Da Silva, Jerome Boateng; Houseem Aouar (Cherki, 84 ‘), Thiago Mendes (Caqueret, 72’), Bruno Guimaraes; Moussa Dembele and Islam Slimani (Kadewere, 72 ‘).

Referee

Amaury Delerue. TA: Zeki Celiz / Benjamin André, Damien Da Silva, Thiago Mendes, Malo Gusto, Moussa Dembele and Jerome Boateng.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the eighteenth round of Ligue 1 21/22 played at the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

The first half was marked by the equality between both groups. Lille and Lyon showed respect during the first minutes, without a dominator, neither team imposed its superiority on the other and dangerous occasions were conspicuous by their absence in both areas. They were thirty very poor minutes, especially by Olympique Lyonnais who seemed to have no ideas on the offensive side. Mind you, a typical Ligue 1 match this season. It had intensity, rhythm and some timid arrival but the game was constantly stuck and cut off. Little by little, both teams went from less to more until they reached the break.

Lyon were tired and slow, moreover, something that Lille failed to take advantage of. The visitors are fine when they have possession of the ball but the team breaks down in defensive tasks and the game ends up depending a lot on individual actions.

In the second half those of Peter bosz They came out with more decision and insistently searched for the advantage goal. Thanks to this, the visitors had several occasions from the beginning of the second forty-five minutes. With Houssem Aouar as the leader of any attack, they were able to open the scoreboard through Moussa Dembele, Bruno Guimaraes or own Aouar twice. However, they were not successful and the score remained with a goalless draw. So did the Lille through Jonathan Koné or Burak Yilmaz but his shots stopped them for sure Anthony Lopes. The VAR even reviewed a possible penalty in the Olympique de Lyon area that was canceled due to an offside at the beginning of the play.

In the last ten minutes of the game, Lille were able to score the winning goal but neither Yilmaz neither Gudmundsson they managed to finish off an empty goal. In this way, distribution of the point in a match where, surprisingly, the goals did not reach even the chances that both teams had.