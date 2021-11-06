11/06/2021 at 19:31 CET

Lille does not carburet in Ligue 1. Despite the climate of optimism generated from the Champions League match against Sevilla, in which the French prevailed by a result of 1-2, Jocelyn Gourvennec’s team has not managed to transfer this good dynamic to the confrontation against Angers, who managed to sign the tables in the final stretch of the match (1-1).

Lille

Grbic; Celik, Fonte, Djalo, Reinildo; Ikoné (Weah, 75 ‘), André, Sanches (Onana, 75’), Bamba (Gudmundsson, 75 ‘); Yilmaz, David (Yazici, 64 ‘).

Angers

Petkovic; Manceau, Thomas, Ebosse; Cabot, Ounahi, Mangani, Doumbia (Brahimi, 83 ‘); Fulgini (Pereira-Lage, 92 ‘); Boufal, Bahoken (Cho, 63 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M.27 Djalo; 1-1 M.83 Ounahi.

Referee

Francois Letexier. TA: Bamba (15 ‘), André (69’) / Doumbia (26 ‘), Petkovic (92’). TR: Onana (97 ‘)

The locals released the electronic in the 26th minute thanks to a shot of Tiago djalo that slipped through the squad of the goal of Petkovic. The Portuguese defender took advantage of the ball served by Renato sanches to establish the advantage, and Lille managed to dominate for much of the match. Nevertheless, Ounahi returned equality to the marker, nipping the euphoria that reigned in the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the bud.

With this result, Lille have chained four rounds without knowing victory in the domestic championship, which relegates him to the twelfth position of the table. In this way, the current champion of Ligue 1 begins to see his options to revalidate the title increasingly complicated. PSG, intractable day after day, has 31 points despite having one game less, practically double that of Lille (16).