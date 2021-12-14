12/14/2021

Linares Deportivo, from the First RFEF, eliminated Alavés in the Copa del Rey in a duel in which they knew how to perfectly interpret the game against an opponent who barely generated scoring chances (2-1).

LIN

TO THE

Linares

Razak; Dani Perejón, Fran Lara, Josema, Barbosa; Sanchidrián (Olivera, 86 ‘), Rodri, Meléndez (Andriu, 86’), Fran Carnicer (Marín, 56 ‘); Hugo Díaz (Carracedo, 77 ‘) and Etxanix (Nando Copete, 56’)

Alaves

Sivera, Tirlea (Miguel, 81 ‘), Lejeune, Tachi, Javi López; Edgar (Luis Rioja, 46 ‘), Toni Moya, Pere Pons (Joselu, 60’), Iván Martín (Manu García, 46 ‘); Sylla and Guidetti (Pellistri, 46 ‘)

Goals

1-0. M. 19. Etxanix. 1-1. M. 67. Sylla. 2-1. M. 72. Nando Copete.

Referee

Díaz de Mera (Castilian-La Mancha). TA: Extanix (55 ‘), Hugo Díaz (66’) and Perejón (86 ‘) / Edgar (37’), Toni Moya (65 ‘).

Stadium

Linarejos. 3,500 spectators.

It is the second time in less than two years that the Basque team has been left out of the Cup in the province of Jaén, after on December 17, 2019 they lost 3-1 to Real Jaén, from the Third Division, which was precisely trained by Alberto González, the current Linares coach.

Linares Deportivo closed its lines very well and hardly allowed Alavés to generate dangerous occasions. The clearest was a shot to the post. Pere Pons at a quarter of an hour, but the locals, on their first arrival, scored by means of Etxanix.

The Basque striker culminated a strategy play in a corner that Barbosa took low, Butcher touched the ball on his back and Etxaniz He beat Sivera up close.

That goal allowed Linares to feel more comfortable on the field and in quick transitions he stood before the goal of Sivera, although the clearest occasion was a header from Sanchidrian.

The attacking production of Alavés was reduced to strategic actions that saved the goal without problems Razak.

Javi Calleja, the coach of the Vitoria team, made a triple change at half-time and the exit to the field of Luis Rioja, Manu García and Pellistri gave Alavés more aggressiveness and as a result of this came the goal of Sylla Heading in the 66th minute and scoring chances.

But the Linares did not decompose and six minutes later Nando Copete, after a masterful attendance of Parsley, beat with a subtle shot to Sivera.

From there, Linares dominated at will and collected up to three times to increase the score, but Sivera saved the shots of Barbosa, Sanchidrián and Carracedo.