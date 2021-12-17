12/16/2021 at 23:07 CET

Diogo Jota and Mohammed Salah appeared to the rescue of Liverpool. Those of Klopp they recovered to a game that came with bad news from before the opening whistle. Van Dijk and Fabinho they fell out of the call after testing positive for Covid-19, and in the seventh minute the youth squad ‘red’, Jonjo Shelvey, overtook Newcastle at Anfield. However, the red trident was too much for a very limited ‘magpies’, who are crying out for the arrival of the winter market.

LIV

NEW

Liverpool FC

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Konaté, Robertson; Henderson, Thiago (Milner, M.90), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Keita, M.73); Salah (Firmino, M.73), Jota, Mané.

Newcastle united

Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis (Ritchie, M.15); Hayden, Shelvey; Joelinton, Fraser (Willock, M.87), Murphy; Saint-Maximin (Wilson, M.78).

Goals

0-1 M.7 Shelvey; 1-1 M.21 Jack; 2-1 M.25 Salah; 3-1 M.87 Alexander-Arnold.

Referee

Mike Dean. TA: Henderson (M.70) / Joelinton (M.45), Fraser (M.55), Hayden (M.86).

Konaté and Oxlade-Chamberlain they entered Klopp’s eleven replacing the two last-minute casualties. The pandemic threatens to wreak another round of havoc in England, with multiple matches suspended and the league tightening control measures. But, as long as it is played, Liverpool cannot allow itself a mistake if it does not want to lose the train of the head where the City of Guardiola nor fails.

Who cares little about Liverpool’s war is Jonjo Shelvey. On his starting day at Anfield, the midfielder returned to what was his home to set off the surprise at the start. After a counter initiated by Saint-Maximin, the English midfielder showed off his hitting, saving a frontal shot to the squad of Alisson.

The goal only provoked what might be expected: a furious reaction from Liverpool. Klopp’s men had their best minutes in the game, and before reaching the break they reversed the score. Diogo Jota hit after two previous warnings, finishing off the umpteenth rejection of Dubravka. Newcastle protested that one of their players was hurt on the ground, deaf words before the avalanche that followed from Liverpool.

The comeback was led by a shelvey error, that from a bad delivery gave a one for one to Mané. Knocked him to the ground Schar, but Salah He picked up the ball to push it into the net. For Newcastle it even seemed like a utopia to arrive with options at the end, but somehow they succeeded.

Klopp’s were down a lot after the restart while Klopp’s Eddie howe they stretched out shyly. Shelvey brushed past Alisson’s squad on a direct free kick, and Fraser protested an Alexander-Arnold penalty. The action of the winger was decisive to avoid the goal, and shortly after it would also be so in the other area.

Alexander-Arnold One of the goals of the week was taken out of the hat: a 25-meter shot that collapsed the visiting resistance, and after the Chelsea draw, it elevates the ‘reds’ and Pep’s City to the top of the Premier League.