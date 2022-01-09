01/09/2022 at 17:27 CET

The Shrewsbury Town gave a scare in Anfield, but Liverpool ended up imposing its superiority against the third division team in the FA Cup. The visitor Udoh struck the first blow of the night, giving the ‘shrews’ reason to dream, but the local reaction was immediate. Gordon and Fabinho they came back before the break. Firmino and again Fabinho sentenced.

Liverpool FC

Kelleher; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson (Tsimikas, M.90); Morton (Norris, M.90), Fabinho, Dixon-Bonner (Firmino, M.64); Gordon (Frauendorf, M.81), Woltman (Minamino, M.45), Jones.

Shrewsbury Town

Marosi; Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse; Benett (Daniels, M.88), Vela, Davis, Leahy (Caton, M.90), Ogbeta (Pierre, M.83); Udoh (Janneh, M.83, Bowman (Bloxham, M.83).

Goals

0-1 M.27 Udoh; 1-1 M.34 Gordon; 2-1 M.44 Fabinho; 3-1 M.78 Firmino; 4-1 M.90 Fabinho.

Referee

David Coote. TA: Ebanks-Landell (M.80), Daniels (M.89).

Without Salah or Mané, both in the Africa Cup, Jurgen Klopp he filled his eleven of rotations on the offensive line. There the promising Kayde Gordon, that with 17 years was the most dangerous attacker of the ‘reds’. The initial goal of Udoh, a powerful shot in the heart of the area after center of Obgeta, was neutralized by the irreverent Gordon. Received a center Bradley in the area, sat down a rival and saved the ball to the net to become the second youngest goalscorer in Liverpool history.

The tranquility would be given by penalty on the brink of rest, caused by the hands of the visiting captain Ebanks-Landell while trying to prevent a shot from Van Dijk. Fabinho took the gift to make it 2-1 before the break.

Shrewsbury had no more dangerous arrivals in the second half, and had to see how their goalkeeper Masoi saved the sentence of Dixon-Bonner, but I couldn’t do anything before Firmino. The Brazilian, who entered from the bench, increased the advantage with a heel in the small area, and Fabinho closed the win in the discount. The ‘reds’ will be in the fourth round of the FA Cup.