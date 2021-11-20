11/20/2021 at 21:41 CET

Roger Payró

Liverpool went to the break after a painful defeat against West Ham, the first of the season, but they soon forgot it with a flawless defeat of Arsenal (4-0). Klopp woke up Arteta, who had lifted the team after a bad start to the season and had not fallen for almost three months. Mané, Jota, Salah and Minamino put the signature on the umpteenth great afternoon of football at Anfield.

LIV

ARS

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold; Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Thiago (Morton, 84 ‘), Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Henderson, 76’); Salah, Jota (Minamino, 76 ‘) and Mané.

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares; Saka, Partey (Elneny, 84 ‘), Lokonga (Maitland-Niles, 53’), Smith Rowe; Lacazette (Odegaard, 67 ‘) and Aubameyang.

Goals

1-0 M. 39 Mané. 2-0 M. 52 Jack. 3-0 M. 73 Salah. 4-0 M. 77 Minamino.

Referee

Michael Oliver. TA: Mané (44 ‘), Fabinho (70’).

Incidents

Anfield. 53,000 viewers.

Despite the casualties, Klopp managed to line up an eleven of many guarantees. Of course, the average age of the bench was university level. The German did not need to resort to them. It was not a brilliant start to the meeting as on other occasions but the ‘red’ took the reins from start to finish. Tipping the field little by little, Arsenal began to struggle despite their good performance on defense. And on the edge of the holiday, Mané turned his greatest fear into reality.

The Senegalese headed a perfect delivery from Alexander-Arnold on a foul. Ramsdale, who a minute before won the game and also denied both Salah, had to lower his head. Everything clean that the match was got messed with a spike between Klopp and Arteta in the bench area, where they almost come to blows.

Hurricane ‘red’

The rest was good to lower the spirits. The spirits, not the level. Because Liverpool, now yes, completely swept the ‘Gunners’. With suffocating pressure, he began to cause forced – and not forced – errors in the opponent’s ball exit. Of the seconds was that of Nuno Tavares. He gave the ball to Jot and the Portuguese did not get nervous. Cut White and feint with the Messi body against Ramsdale. Goal on empty goal and delirium at Anfield.

Jota and the goalkeeper collided at game time on an occasion that almost became in the 3-0, honor that would go to Salah. The Egyptian, from less to more, culminated an assist from Mané at will. Next, Minamino, who came out of refreshment, put the lace. Ramsdale avoided a major win and Alisson, practically disappeared, also left its mark with a good intervention in the final section. Klopp’s men continue to hunt Chelsea while Arteta’s men hit the brakes but retain fifth place.