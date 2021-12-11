12/11/2021 at 18:17 CET

A penalty transformed by the Egyptian Mohamed salah gave Liverpool the win and thwarted Aston Villa’s legendary ‘net’ Steven Gerrard who returned to Anfield, now as coach of the Birmingham team. Lhe Liverpool legend received an ovation in his stadium for seventeen seasons. Born in this city 41 years ago, Gerrard was the most charismatic player of the ‘reds’ while defending their colors.

LIV

AST

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago (Milner, 83 ‘); Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain (Diogo Jota, 58 ‘), Mané (Minamino, 86’).

Aston Villa

Emi Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Nakamba (Sanson, 57 ‘), Douglas Luiz; Ramsey (Ings, 74 ‘), Watkins, Ashley Young (Buendía, 69’).

Referee

Stuart Attwell. TA: Van Dijk (13 ‘) / Nakamba (19’), Watkins (24 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 16. Anfield. 53,000 viewers.

The former midfielder, who left Anfield in 2015 to end his career as a US soccer player, He returned now dressed in a suit and as a visiting coach.

True to tradition, the Anfield crowd stood up to receive Steven Gerrard before the clash, who later acted as an adversary in favor of Aston Villa’s interests. And Liverpool did not have it easy, in the middle of the race for the dominance of the Premier with Manchester City.

The seventh victory followed by Jurgen Klopp’s team, who could not find a way to break the resistance of the villains, came at game time, when a Tyrone Mings foul inside the area was sanctioned with a penalty that transformed Salah who beat Argentine Emiliano Martínez.

Liverpool kept the advantage until the end despite the attempts of the team of Gerrard to avoid the setback and prolong the improvement of his team, now installed in the middle of the table.