12/22/2021 at 23:02 CET

Francesc Ripoll

The PSG tied a point ‘in extremis’ thanks to a bit from Mauro Icardi in the discount. Another one. Lorient, who had nine consecutive defeats, endured 90 minutes to the outstanding leader of France, who without Mbappé or Neymar, found themselves without ideas and showed their worst version in the rear. Sergio Ramos, who came in after the break, was sent off for a double yellow.

LOR

PSG

Lorient

Nardi; Mendes, Laporte, Jenz, Le Goff; Le Fée, Monconduit, Abergel, Ouattara; Moffi, Laurienté (Igor Silva, 78 ‘).

PSG

Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes (Ramos, 46 ‘); Wijnaldum, Gueye, Ander Herrera (Yansane, 75 ‘); Messi, Icardi, Di María.

Goals

1-0 M.40 Monconduit. 1-1 M.91 Icardi.

Referee

François Letexier. TA: Ouattara (42 ‘) / Wijnaldum (85’), Ramos (2A, 86 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Stade du Moustoir.

Icardi was the first to animate the clash. As soon as he started, he had a very clear opportunity to open the can. Di María sent him a perfect ball that, first and foremost, the striker finished off wide. Following the planned script, PSG seized possession and locked up Lorient. In this situation, the local team was more dangerous than ever. He was fed up with sending long balls to the back of the Parisian defense, who suffered an ordeal. The Breton team had up to three chances, the clearest one a heads-up from Moffi that stung horribly.

Those of Pochettino suffered, blurred in attack, with the feeling that things would only happen if Messi, with some cut and pass into space, touched the leather. The Argentine ran into the wood, after a volley from the front. The one who did not fail by far was Monconduit, who landed a slap with his right hand to overtake Lorient. Unstoppable.

The break brought Ramos for Nuno Mendes and two occasions for PSG. Wijnaldum shot wide and Di María missed a sung goal that Leo Messi had masterfully fabricated. The offensive presence of Lorient was disappearing and the capitalists took full and absolute control of the clash. But they did not know how to find spaces. Only ’30’ did something different. And if that wasn’t enough, SErgio Ramos ended up being sent off for a double yellow. An absurdity. Icardi had to appear in the discount to ‘make up’ the shame and return to Paris with a new point achieved in the epilogue.