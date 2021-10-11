10/11/2021

On 10/12/2021 at 00:15 CEST

Jonathan Moreno

Germany will not miss the appointment of Qatar 2022. The ‘Mannschaft’ is the first European team to ensure its presence in the World Cup, and it did so through the big door, beating Macedonia and taking the thorn out of the 1-2 suffered in Duisburg last March.

MAC

ALE

North Macedonia

Dimitrievski; Ristovski (Ashkovski, 77 ‘), Musliu, Velkovski, Alioski; Kostadinov (Ristevski, 77 ‘), Nikolov (Rakip, 58’), Ademi (Spirovski, 29 ‘); Churlinov, Jahovic (Mihovski, 58 ‘), Elmas.

Germany

Neuer; Klostermann, Sule, Kehrer, Raum; Goretzka (Wirtz, 62 ‘), Kimmich; Gnabry (Hofmann, 74 ‘), Müller (Neuhaus, 81’), Havertz (Adeyemi, 62 ‘); Werner (Musiala, 74 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.50 Havertz. 0-2 M.70 Werner. 0-3 M.73 Werner. 0-4 M.84 Musiala.

Referee

Makkelie (Netherlands). TA: Havertz.

Countryside

National Arena. 15,000 viewers.

He wanted and could not the ‘Mannschaft in the humid night of Skopje, ideal for the characteristic German ‘gegenpressing’, even more accentuated since the arrival of Hansi Flick to the national team. Germany crushed Macedonia for much of the first half, elevating Stole Dimitrievski to the altars of the public that gathered at the National Stadium. Müller, Gnabry, Havertz, the four-time world champions had them of all colors, but the Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper always appeared to frustrate them.

The lack of speed and precision in the last meters benefited an organized Macedonian team, who was about to regret in the added of the first half with an action from Timo Werner who spat the stick.

His partner at Chelsea did find the award. Kai Havertz scored one of the easiest goals of his career, benefiting from in-depth assistance from Gnabry and the generosity of Müller. The pitcher eventually broke.

Timo Wener, always in the eye of the hurricane for his clamorous mistakes, uncovered the jar of essences and signed a double of many carats. First, unlocking the ball after a pass muffled by Müller. In a second he opted for delicacy and looked for the long stick standing upright. Unattainable for Dimitrievski.

Musiala closed the producing account defining as a veteran in a heads up with the local goalkeeper. First international goal for this 18-year-old and beardless beginner. The new generations stomp.