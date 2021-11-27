11/27/2021

On at 20:34 CET

Isaac fandos

The duel between Mallorca and Getafe will not go down in history. Those of Luis García Plaza and those of Quique Sánchez Flores signed a flat match, in which neither of them made enough merits to win.

MLL

GET

Majorca

Queen; Maffeo, Valjent, Russo, Costa, Baba, Galarreta, Mboula (Kubo, 68 ‘), Lee, Rodríguez, Ángel (Abdon, 75’).

Getafe

Soria; Damián, Djené, Mitrovic, Cuenca, Olivera, Aleña (Poveda, 88 ‘), Arrambari (Florentino, 71’), Maksimovic, Sandro (Mata, 68 ‘), Unal.

Referee

Jaime Latre. TA: Mboula (60 ‘), Russo, (67’), Abdon (93 ‘).

The local team started a little better, although did not find the way of the occasions. Angel and Lee had the first, but neither of them got to finish on goal.

The game lacked rhythm, with the two teams unable to be deep or vertical. Dani Rodríguez was one of the few who proposed a game between the lines, but failed to create danger on the goal of Soria.

Slowly Getafe has been improving, although it has not been able to find the way of the goal either. Arrambari shot near the post, and Olivera had the clearest, at the edge of the break, with a blow that left scrubbing the left stick.

In the second half, the rhythm of the meeting remained the same, with two teams too scared of losing. Dani Rodríguez shot from the front in one of the clearest, at the hands of Soria. In fact, there were only two shots on goal in the whole game, this one of them.

The match entered the final stretch, with interruptions and with two teams trying to stretch in search of the goal. The clearest came to the point of entering the discount, but Abdon finished off head-on when he had everything going for it. Mallorca tried to get the victory in the last minutes but did not succeed.