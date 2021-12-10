12/10/2021

On at 23:31 CET

Mallorca has still not found victory at home, two months after the last time, and returned to sign a draw (0-0) against Celta who pressed in the final stretch but again paid for the lack of goal.

EVIL

CEL

Majorca

Queen; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Costa; Antonio Sánchez (Kubo, 68 ‘), Battaglia, Ruiz de Galarreta (Sedlar, 89’), Dani Rodríguez; Kang-in Lee (Fer Niño, 89 ‘) and Abdón Prats (Ángel, 55’).

Celtic

Hard; Kevin Vázquez, Aidoo, Araújo, Javi Galán; Wall; Beltrán, Denis Suárez (Nolito, 71 ‘), Cervi; Brais Méndez and Santi Mina (Galhardo, 19 ‘).

Referee

Díaz de Mera Escuderos (Castilian-La Mancha). AT: Costa (41 ‘), Dani Rodríguez (79’), Ruiz de Galarreta (81 ‘)

Stadium

They are Moix. 10,600 spectators.

Mallorca came out onto the pitch with the lesson learned and the wind in their favor. The strong gusts became protagonists in the first minutes of the meeting, dragging several objects to the green and hindering the game. A circumstance from which the vermilion tried to take advantage of, seeking the initiative in the attacks and putting the Vigo defense in trouble.

In case any ingredient was missing, a ball hit to the head knocked out Santi Mina that he was treated on the lawn and transferred on a stretcher, giving a good scare to his companions. Amid applause, the Son Moix fans said goodbye to the sky-blue striker who, according to the club later reported, was replaced as a precaution and did not have to go to the hospital. Of course, leaving the Celta forward in trouble, who could not count on his other prop today, Iago Aspas.

After the incident, the match remained locked and with hardly any chances, not even a shot between the three sticks by either side. The clearest one, Celta had it on the brink of rest after a foul that Galhardo, substitute for Santi Mina, could not define and neither Brais in clearance.

The script barely changed at the start of the second half, with Celta now playing downwind that continued to blow strongly. Even so, the first warning came from the local side, at the exit of a corner, with a shot at the far post from Maffeo that went high. The game was encouraged with some arrivals from Celta that coincided with a small truce of the wind. They were, by far, the best minutes of the game.

When it seemed that Celta already signed the tie, the clearest occasions came, with a Queen, providential stopping the throws of Galhardo. Those of Coudet opening the match in the final stretch.

With Mallorca with hardly any offensive production, Celta launched a final arreón. Nolito and Brais were able to open the scoring, already with time up, but Reina, becoming a local hero, tied the tie.