11/07/2021 at 21:10 CET

.

Mallorca tied in added time (2-2) against Elche, who had gone ahead on the scoreboard with a double from the Argentine forward Lucas Boyé. The Balearic team was saved by a header from Pablo Maffeo, who took advantage of the false start of the goal Edgar Badía, in the only, but crucial mistake he made on his return to the Elche goal.

MLL

ELC

Majorca

Queen; Maffeo, Russo, Valjent, Costa; Babá (Ruiz de Galarreta, 76 ‘), Salva Sevilla (Mboula, 82’), Dani Rodríguez; Kang In Lee (Abdón Prats, 76 ‘), Ángel (Fer Niño, 63’) and Antonio Sánchez (Amath, 63 ‘).

Elche

Edgar Badía; Barragán, Enzo Roco, Bigas, Mojica; Pastore (Josema, 67 ‘), Mascarell, Gumbau, Fidel (Josán, 67’); Lucas Pérez and Lucas Boyé (Marcone, 86 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 68 Lucas Boyé. 1-1 M. 71 Salva Sevilla, from a penalty. 1-2 M. 75 Lucas Boyé. 2-2 M. 95 Maffeo.

Referee

Melero López (Andalusian). TA: Russo (17 ‘), Babá (62’) / Lucas Boyé (33 ‘), Barragán (38’), Bigas (88 ‘)

Stadium

Visit Mallorca. 12,993 viewers

The franjiverde set had in Lucas Boyé a stiletto up and the Colombian Johan mojica a dagger down the left wing, but it was not enough to break the streak of five games without a win, which keeps him in the dangerous area of ​​the table.

Mallorca found the remedy to its ills in the discount, a period of time that had been adverse in recent days, and in which it had left six points. He did an exercise of faith until the end and had his prize with some tables much celebrated by his fans.

Elche appeared in Son Moix occupying a place in the relegation zone after adding a single point from the last 12 disputed after three defeats and a draw. Fran Scribe made changes in the eleven to reverse the losing streak and they entered Badía, Gumbau and Pastore by Box, Guti (sanctioned) and Benedetto.

Badía, precisely, he saved his team by repelling a point-blank shot from Angel Rodriguez, in what was the best occasion for the Balearic team in a very close first half. Apart from that play, the Elche defense closed the spaces well and managed to neutralize the local attack, especially with the severe marking to Kang in lee. The South Korean usually moves very well between the lines but could not connect with Ángel or Dani Rodríguez in the last meters.

Garcia Plaza, replaced on the Balearic bench by his second, Pedro Rostoll, watched the game from the rostrum. The Madrid coach decided to do without Brian Oliván and Amath Ndiayé, headlines last day in Cádiz, and replaced them with Coast and Sanchez.

Mallorca lacked depth against the Elche-who had his chance with a shot from Lucas Boyé repelled by Martin Valjent– circumstance that he tried to amend in the second part with the entry of Fer Child and Amath that replaced Angel and Sánchez.

AngelHe was precisely able to open the scoring by heading a ball cleared in a hurry by Badía after a powerful shot from Babá, but the ball was deflected.

As the minutes passed, both teams entered a phase of errors that resulted in Lucas Boyé’s goal (Majorcan center-back Franco Russo failed) and the draw, shortly after, by Salva Sevilla (Josema knocked down Maffeo in the area ). Russo, which had been one of the most prominent in recent days, did not have his afternoon.

The Argentine not only made a mistake in Lucas Boyé’s first goal, but he was not fine in the second goal from his compatriot, to whom he gave vital meters in the area to take advantage of an excellent pass from Mojica.

In the final stretch, already desperate, Mallorca launched into a furious attack in search of a tie; the effort had its prize with a header from the side Pablo Maffeo, celebrated with jubilation by the stands. Finally, the added time was favorable to remove the ghost of the lost points in the epilogues of the last four games.