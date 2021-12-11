12/11/2021 at 3:47 PM CET

Blood, sweat and a penalty of Sterling I need the Manchester City to end the resistance of the Wolverhampton. Those of Guardiola retain the leadership of the Premier after a game in which they had to chew cement against the second best defense of the Premier. A ridiculous expulsion of Raul Jimenez, who saw two yellows in two minutes, paved the way for them before the break. The resumption was a harassment and demolition in which Sterling put in the goal that made the difference.

MCI

WOL

Manchester City

Ederson; Cancello, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri, Gündogan (Foden, M.55), Bernardo Silva; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Grealish (De Bruyne, M.74).

Wolverhampton

Jose Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Dendoncker (Podence, M.83), Neves (Trincao, M.82), Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Adama Traoré (Hee-Chan, M.67), Raúl Jiménez.

Referee

Jon Moss. TA: Rúben Dias (M.40), Rodri (M.43), Cancelo (M.81) / Raúl Jiménez (M.45, M.46). TR: Raúl Jiménez (M.46).

It was the 100th goal of the English footballer in the Premier League, another career record for a Sterling who has been reborn in the last month at Manchester City. Since the international break in November, just when rumors about his possible departure in winter increased, City’s ‘7’ has scored five goals and one assist.

Nevertheless, Wolverhampton did not make things easy. They already warned the previous week Bruno lage holding the tie against Liverpool until injury time, and they came to the Etihad with the same intention. In the first half they made a decalogue of scratching seconds, wasting time and frustrating a City that was having a hard time finding the way. Rúben Dias and Laporte they fought against Adama Traoré, the great visiting threat, and Raúl Jiménez decided to facilitate the work of Guardiola’s men. The Mexican forward saw two yellows in one minute: the first for a foul on Rodri, the second for hindering its launch. Ridiculous action, and a shot at the feet of his own team.

Siege in the second half

Guardiola’s men came out with everything in the resumption. With Bernardo silva on the attack handles, Sterling as the spearhead and Foden as a shock, the City forced the goal Jose Sa to get his best version. He covered shots to Bernardo and Zinchenko, although it was out of his supply, the action that made the difference was left: a center by Bernardo that ran into the arm of Moutinho within the area. A controversial action, since the Portuguese claimed that it hit his armpit. Jon Moss ignored, the VAR upheld the decision and Sterling hit Sa with a smooth shot down the middle.

They were able to open the can, but not close the match. Grealish missed a goal almost to empty goal, Y Gabriel Jesus returned to stamp the ball against Jose Sa. Wolves reached the end with 10 players and without creating danger, but alive in the game. Enough for Kilman had the tie on a header in discount, which Ederson repelled out. The Brazilian goalkeeper added his 100th game with City without conceding a goal. The latter, key for the City to continue ruling the Premier.