10/16/2021 at 6:17 PM CEST

Bernardo silva He is the man of the moment at Manchester City, and he proved it again. The Portuguese was the best in the victory of Guardiola’s men before the Burnley. The celestial ones, lacking punch in several sections of the crash, did not stand out, but it did not prevent them from imposing their script. De Bruyne He put the sentence in the second half, just as Burnley tried to come out on the counter. The triumph of City was not in dispute. What will continue to be will be Raheem Sterling.

MCI

BUR

Manchester City

Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte (Rúben Dias, M.72), Aké; Bernardo Silva (Palmer, M.90), Rodri, De Bruyne (Fernandinho, M.84); Mahrez, Sterling, Foden.

Burnley

Pope; Lowton, Collins, Tarkowski, Pieters; Brownhill, Cork (Gudmunsson, M.72), Westwood, McNeill; Cornet (Barnes, M.57), Wood.

Goals

1-0 M.12 Bernardo Silva; 2-0 M.71 De Bruyne.

Referee

Martin Atkinson. TA: Laporte (M.45).

After the controversy this week, in which the English attacker admitted that he would consider an exit from City if he did not have minutes, Guardiola gave him the title at the tip of the spear. Sterling’s performance was once again marked by mistake: when he aimed at the goal, his shots were repelled by the rear, and when he had to invent he was not capable of overflowing or hitting the control. If Pep asked him to answer on the field, this was not the best day for Sterling.

The rotations in the City eleven after the break did not prevent an electric start, with Foden and Cancelo thrown like daggers on the wing, and the Burnley locked up with 11 players in his field, Bernardo’s opportunism broke the visitor’s bolt. The Portuguese picked up a rebound from goalkeeper Pope in the small area, after Foden’s shot, to save the ball in the net.

City owned the handles of the game, while Sean Dyche’s were surrendered to the imagination of McNeill and Cornet. A great pass from the first left the second only before Steffen, incumbent on Ederson’s dismissal. The North American goalkeeper guessed Cornet’s intentions and avoided the tie.

While the City did not tire of forgiving. Mahrez First he shot high, then he licked the pole. Sterling stumbled in the last section, and Bernardo’s determination did not find a finisher. The 1-0 gave wings to the Burnley in the resumption, that gained hope in two counterattacks that did not find a finisher in the area, but they shrunk to the celestial rear. Until De Bruyne arrived.

Tarkowski he blocked a Mahrez attempt, but could not do the same with the punt. The red-haired Belgian turned it into a howitzer with his left foot that pierced Pope’s net. City follow in Liverpool’s wake, and both take advantage of United’s puncture in Leicester.