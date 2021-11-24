11/24/2021 at 23:24 CET

The orchestra beat the three tenors. The Guardiola’s City beat PSG in a memorable duel, in which the celestial ones arranged everything to win, Pochettino the trident was not enough. He almost got it right when he saw Mbappé open the can in the resumption, after a harassment and demolition of Pep’s men in the first half. This was also able to recover to City, which in an avalanche of collective play reversed the score. Sterling first and Gabriel Jesus later they decided the clash and the leadership of the group: Guardiola’s men will be seeded.

MCI

PSG

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Zinchenko (Gabriel Jesus, M.56), Gündogan; Mahrez, Bernardo Silva, Sterling.

Paris Saint-Germain

Keylor Navas; Achraf, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes (Kehrer, M.67); Ander Herrera (Danilo, M.61), Paredes, Gueye (Di María, M.67); Messi, Mbappé, Neymar.

Goals

0-1 M.50 Mbappé; 1-1 M.63 Sterling; 2-1 M.77 Gabriel Jesus.

Referee

Daniele Orsato (Italy). TA: Rodri (M.55), Cancelo (M.80).

Stadium

Etihad Stadium. 53,000 viewers.

The local start was impressive. Nor with renowned casualties, such as De Bruyne, Foden and Grealish, nor with Zinchenko as inside, the City stopped. Guardiola’s men drowned the visitors with pressure and combination. Bernardo Silva was full and delivered, Rodri dominant as pivot. The result was a PSG saving miracles: Pochettino’s defense took three shots under sticks, first Kimpembe, later Achraf and finally Marquinhos. Gündogan shot the post. The abuse was overwhelming, but Mbappe warned by cutting off his breath in a snatch on the brink of halftime. He threw it overhead, but the Frenchman does not miss twice.

PSG scored in the first action of the second half, just as the good three got together. Messi linked with Neymar on the edge of the area, and his internship ended with a past center at the mercy of Mbappé. A rebound favored the Frenchman, who received only and beat under Ederson’s legs.

A jug of cold water for Pep’s people, who had done everything for nothing. The Catalan gave entrance to Gabriel Jesus, which ended up being key. The City was reactivated with the screaming of the stands, and Rodri ordered. The Spaniard detected Walker on the run, a howitzer that focused a gift so that Sterling will push the tie. It was the spark a packed Etihad needed.

The City returned to be a whirlwind for a PSG whose physique was not enough against the quality of Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese, sublime, under a center with the quality of the chosen ones, knocked down all his brands and released Gabriel to shoot Keylor. The Brazilian put the finishing touch on the perfect symphony, that of Guardiola’s Manchester City, which sounds with the harmony of the greatest in the world.