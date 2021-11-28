11/28/2021 at 17:32 CET

Gündogan was the light on the Manchester storm. The City of Guardiola beat West Ham, revelation of the Premier, in a game that if it did not already have enough traps for Pep had the collaboration of the weather. While a snowstorm worsened the Etihad and the ‘hammers’ reduced local occasions, Gündogan managed to open the can after a mess in the area. A relief for Guardiola, who saw how Fernandinho finished the job in the end.

MCI

WHU

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Gündogan; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling (Fernandinho, M.87).

West Ham United

Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell (Coufal, M.61), Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Benrahma (Lanzini, M.59), Masuaku (Bowen, M.74); Antonio.

Goals

1-0 M.33 Gündogan; 2-0 M.89 Fernandinho; 2-1 M.92 Lanzini.

Referee

Michael Oliver. TA: Laporte (M.29), Cancelo (M.61).

The entrance of Gabriel Jesus by Zinchenko It was the only change for Pep from the eleven that knocked down PSG, but the team did not notice the fatigue. Superior at the start, the game took the script that was expected: a West Ham concentrated in its area against the creativity of City. Mahrez gave the first warning on a goal that was canceled for offside, and later Zouma would save under sticks what looked like a goal sung by Gabriel Jesus. Who they couldn’t stop went to Gündogan, joined the attack as an invisible shadow, which appeared to push a shot into the net after slalom from Mahrez. In his last 37 Premier matches, Gündogan has scored 15 goals without counting any penalties. No one in the league reaches these records during the same period.

Despite everything, West Ham did not come to the Etihad for a walk. Those of David moyes found exits to the difficulties of the City, especially endured by Rice’s might in the engine room and Antonio in attack. Benrahma He tested Ederson. The duel lost pace before the break due to the snow. Such was the panorama that it was possible to doubt the start of the second half, but the work of the workers in the break and a concession of the weather cleared the afternoon.

There City reappeared with one more march. Gabriel Jesus touched the goal again, this time he took it off Cresswell under sticks. The full back was even injured with the action. I cancel he put on his overalls, while West Ham tried to hold out and come up with options at the end. They succeeded to such an extent that Pep ended up giving entry to Fernandinho to give control to their own. What the stands did not expect was for the Brazilian to finish the job.

After an action by Gabriel on the right end, Fernandinho signed the sentence with a pass to the net, against Fabianski’s foot. West Ham pride responded at the last second: Lanzini scored an unappealable goal, volley that cleared Ederson’s squad. The end result did not change. Manchester City closes another perfect week, in the Champions League and in the Premier.