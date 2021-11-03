11/03/2021

On at 23:37 CET

In the group of death it seems that the only thing left to decide is the leader. The City of Guardiola again surpassed the Witches, without excessive problems and with a reconciliation for Sterling. The Englishman returned to see the door for the ‘citizens’ more than two months later to score the goal of the sentence in the second half.

MCI

BRU

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker (Zinchenko, M.80), Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gündogan, Bernardo Silva (De Bruyne, M.75); Mahrez (Gabriel Jesis, M.68), Foden (Palmer, M.80), Grealish (Sterling, M.68).

Witches

Mignolet; Mechele, Hendry, Nsoki, Sobol; Mata (Van Der Brempt, M.78), Rits (Mbamba-Muanda, M.78, Vanaken, Vormer; De Ketelaere, Lang (Dost, M.78).

Goals

1-0 M.15 Foden; 1-1 M.17 Stones (pp); 2-1 M.54 Mahrez; 3-1 M.72 Sterling; 4-1 M.90 Gabriel Jesus.

Referee

Mateu Lahoz (Spain). No cards.

Before, the one who made the difference was Jor Cancel from the side. The Portuguese was the author of three first goal assists, the first a gift so that Foden will push it and capitalize on a great start of the Mancunians. The Witches Not only was he lucky that they only conceded a bit before the first 20 minutes, but they were met with a unexpected draw. Ederson stopped an attempt to Vanaken, but he could not stop a bounce of the ball in the face of Stones, which ended up on their own network.

With the draw, the Belgians found their place, more comfortable against a City whose heart rate dropped until the second half. Pep reactivated his team after the break, and an avalanche of occasions was unleashed that ended with I cancel giving another goal, this time to Mahrez. Just before 2-1, the visitor De Ketelaere forgave a one for one against Ederson.

The second goal took the hurry away from City, which gave way to its changes and found the lace. Sterling, incisive in the minutes he had, took advantage of another play of the line marker to send a pass to the net of the death of Gündogan. In the addition, Gabriel Jesus ended the night in another slalom of the intiring Cancel. With two games to go, City would secure their pass with a draw, but the group leadership will be played at the end of the month in the great game against PSG.