The reunion between Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa It ended in a tremendous demolition. Manchester City endorsed Leeds 7-0, without answers, overwhelmed and humiliated by the quality of the celestial ones. Bielsa’s daring with individual marking cost him an outrage at the hands of a magnificent City, commanded by the Rodri, De Bruyne or Foden.

MCI

READ

Manchester City

Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias (Aké M.65), Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodri (Fernandinho, M.56), Bernardo Silva (Gündogan, M.45), De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish.

Leeds United

Meslier; Shackleton (Klich, M.38), Ayling, Llorente, Junior (Drameh, M.73); Dallas, Forshaw; Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison; James (Gelhardt, M.45).

Goals

1-0 M.8 Foden; 2-0 M.13 Grealish; 3-0 M.32 De Bruyne; 4-0 M.49 Mahrez; 5-0 M.62 De Bruyne; 6-0 M.74 Stones; 7-0 M.78 Aké.

Referee

Paul Tierney. TA: Rúben Dias (M.40) / Junior (M.20).

The result served for Guardiola to further enlarge his records in Manchester. The City added 506 goals since his arrival on the bench. They have done it in 207 days, leaving an average of 2.44 points per match. Nobody has achieved it so fast in the history of the Premier. Another line from the palette of resources designed by Santpedor in the east of Manchester, where they do not stop chanting his name.

For those from Bielsa, the tragedy took 13 minutes to appear: it was how long it took for City to get 2-0 thanks to Foden and Grealish. The ’10’ scored after three months of drought. By the way Bernardo silva another chance at an empty door failed, De Bruyne collided with Meslier Y Rodri dominated the game at ease. The Spanish midfielder was imperial, confirming that, in his place, there are few in the world in better shape than him.

De Bruyne He confirmed his recovery from Covid-19 with a left foot to make it 3-0 before the break. The reckless pressure of Leeds ended up condemning them. The fluidity of the celestial attack allowed those of Guardiola to roam freely through the spinal cord, without any opposition. And in the resumption the destruction was confirmed.

Mahrez enlarged the wound and De Bruyne He put his little hand with a whiplash of those that will be remembered: Meslier did not even see her pass. Attempts to Dallas Y Harrison they were a caress for City, which closed the private party with thanks to two of its centrals. Stones and Aké They settled a score that becomes the biggest win of the present Premier, and leaves Leeds counting their visits to Manchester with debacles: between City and United, they have conceded 12 goals in two games.