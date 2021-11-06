11/06/2021 at 15:58 CET

It was of no use to the Manchester United the humiliation suffered against Liverpool. Those of Solskjaer were again a toy at the hands of a vastly superior rival, simply another soccer link. Guardiola’s Manchester City gave a lesson in the derby, Pep’s biggest showing at Old Trafford since coaching in the Premier League.

MUN

MCI

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly (Sancho, M.45), Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw (Telles, M.73); Bruno Fernandes, McTominay, Fred (Van de Beek, M.80); Greenwood (Rashford, M.66), Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Gündogan; Gabriel Jesus, De Bruyne, Foden.

Goals

0-1 M.8 Bailly (pp); 0-2 M.45 Bernardo Silva.

Referee

Michael Oliver. AT: Cristiano Ronaldo (M.90) / Cancelo (M.48), Bernardo Silva (M.58).

Stadium

Old Trafford. 79,000 viewers.

I cancel returned to be the executor arm, with two assists, and Bailly (own) and Bernardo Silva they put the goals. De Gea avoided a tragedy before the break. And while City pitched as they pleased, taking their foot off the gas in the second half, Solskjaer kept losing arguments that keep him on the bench at the Theater of Dreams.

United barely left their field in the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo, his spearhead, registered an average location on his own pitch. Guardiola resigned from Grealish for, hallmark, to be reinforced with more midfielders. Bernardo Silva and De Bruyne alternated the false nine, with Foden and Gabriel at the extremes.

Solskjaer protected himself with three centrals, who did not even know who to mark and when they found out, they had already put the first in their goal. Eric Bailly, Ole’s emergency solution, he deflected a tense center from Cancelo to goal at eight minutes.

The dream start of a Manchester City that from there sodomized its neighbors. The only local blow was given Cristiano Ronaldo, with a volley in the 25th minute that Ederson repelled. It was the only shot on local goal of the afternoon. What followed was a response from City, with De Gea’s star appearance. The Spanish meta scored four clear goals against Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus, Cancelo, De Bruyne and Gündogan. An exhibition that ended on the brink of rest, when Bernardo silva he found a red carpet behind Shaw to double the lead. Again, a gift from Cancelo.

The second half did not change the local nonsense. Solskjaer gave entry to Sancho, unpublished. Like Bruno Fernandes, Rashford or Greenwood. And the City continued to his. Gündogan, Foden or Stones could have sentenced and calmed a hyperactive and suffering Pep in the band. It is the only reproach that can remain: not having opened a historical wound. The final 0-2 underestimates the sidereal distance between the two sides of Manchester, the gray city that tonight will sleep dyed in azure blue.