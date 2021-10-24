10/24/2021 at 8:04 PM CEST

A defeat against him Liverpool ended with the passage of Mourinho for him Manchester United, and everything points to what Solskjaer it will end the same. The red devils suffered one of the greatest humiliations in their history, at home, before his great rival. Klopp’s Liverpool he gave them an unappealable hand. An undeniable 0-5, which reflects the realities of two clubs light years away, a legendary team in England against a broken toy, to which neither Cristiano Ronaldo has found possible objection. Less after I played pleasure with him Mohammed Salah.

MUN

LIV

Manchester United

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Greenwood (Pogba, M.45), Bruno Fernandes (Cavani, M.62), Rashford (Dalot, M.62); Cristiano Ronaldo.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner (Jones, M.27), Henderson, Keita (Oxlade-Chamberlain, M.61); Salah, Firmino (Mané, M.76), Jota.

Goals

0-1 M.5 Keita; 0-2 M.14 Jack; 0-3 M.38 Salah; 0-4 M.45 Salah; 0-5 M.50 Salah.

Referee

Anthony Taylor. TA: Shaw (M.41), Ronaldo (M.45), Fred (M.45), Bruno Fernandes (M.46), Maguire (M.55), Wan-Bissaka (M.86). TR: Pogba (M.60).

The United fans began to leave their stadium in the 55th minute of the game, already resigned. They endured a lot, because the beginning was dire. Naby keita scored Liverpool’s fastest goal in their history at Old Trafford: four minutes it took, with Shaw breaking the offside and Lindelof totally off site. The pressure of Klopp, with Firmino playmaker and Keita on the right wing, left United without arguments. Nor did Solskjaer see it coming, with his men not only incapable of proposing something meaningful, but powerless in the face of the ‘red’ avalanche.

Jot culminated a center of Alexander-Arnold in play of pencil to turn the second, and give way to the Salah show. The Egyptian will take the headlines once again, irrepressible for Shaw, elevated as the best player in the Premier to date. Buried the United with a hat-trick, the first two before the break, the umpteenth at the restart. Became the African with the most goals in the history of the Premier (106), beating Drug (104). United did not lose by four goals in a break since 1990, when the Premier did not exist. And if the game ended 0-5, it was basically because Klopp’s men raised their feet.

United was only left powerless. Cristiano Ronaldo he brushed off an ejection on the brink of halftime for a ballless kick to Curtis Jones. Pogba, who entered the break, was sent off after fifteen minutes for a squad to Keita, which he injured.

With 10 on the field, United had the mercy of Liverpool not to enlarge the wound. Cristiano Ronaldo saw the door, but his goal was annulled by the VAR. The ‘reds’ fans celebrated it with derision, who were furious with their chants: “Can we play against you every week? & Rdquor; or “Try to look at the positive side of life & rdquor; they shouted in the visitor stands Theater of Dreams, turned Saturday into nightmares for United. An afternoon for the history books of England.