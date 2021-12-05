12/05/2021 at 19:13 CET

Ralf rangnick had its triumphant debut at Old Trafford. A lone goal from Fred made the difference, a shoe from the front that caught parabola until finishing in the squad. The Crystal palace made his game and at times came to touch the goal, but the final result rewarded a Manchester United To whom the first traces of what the German coach wants to impose were seen.

MUN

CRY

Manchester United

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Bruno Fernandes (Van de Beek, M.86), Sancho (Greenwood, M.62); Rashford (Elanga, M.75), Cristiano Ronaldo.

Crystal palace

Guaita; Clyne, Tomkins, Guehi, Mithcell; Kouyaté (Olise, M.84), Gallagher, Schlupp; Ayew (Eze, M.84), Benteke (Edouard, M.67), Zaha.

Referee

Craig Pawson. TA: McTominay (M.80), Lindelof (M.90) / Clyne (M.31), Guehi (M.67).

The end result makes Rangnick the first Germanic manager to win in his Premier League debut, something that Felix Magath, Jürgen Klopp, Jan Siewert, Daniel Farke and Thomas Tuchel did not achieve. If someone expected a revolution, perhaps they were disappointed to see the eleven, which remained intact compared to the last game. On the green, however, several things changed. Above all the pressure: Rangnick placed Cristiano Ronaldo and Rashford as forwards, Sancho and Bruno fernandes on the flanks. The four demanded the Palace defense from their first pass, something that blocked the whole of Patrick Vieira and raised applause in the local stands.

The quality of Wilfried zaha it was the only thing capable of giving air to a Palace that arrived surpassed to rest. The red devils had the best arrivals, focused one more day on Cristiano Ronaldo. Portuguese was the point of reference for all Bruno Fernandes or Sancho, although perhaps it lacked the usual efficiency to open the can.

The clash came to rest without goals, but good feelings from the Rangnick’s plan However, the second half would be different. Yes OK Alex telles brushed the crossbar of Guaita in a direct free kick, Crystal Palace began to be able to step on De Gea’s area more frequently. To such an extent that they forgave the first goal of the afternoon. In a set piece action, Ayew had an incredible occasion, meters from the goal line. His shot went too wide.

Follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

These mistakes are usually paid in football, and more in a square like Old Trafford. Seconds later, Fred turned a left of Greenwood on the winning goal. He impaled it with his right hand, his bad leg, no impediment for the ball to trace an unstoppable path towards the squad of Guaita. The triumph leaves Manchester United three points from fourth place.