12/08/2021

On at 23:59 CET

Ralf rangnick gave way to the quarry on the last day, and almost ended up seeing how the Young boys get his first European victory away from home of the course. The Manchester United drew against the Swiss team to close the group stage, in a result that does not dispute their leadership and that definitively defeats the team of David wagner to aspire to the third place.

MUN

YBO

Manchester United

Henderson (Heaton, M.67); Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Matic, Shaw (Mengi, M.61); Van de Beek, Mata (Savage, M.89); Lingard (Iqbal, M.89), Diallo (Shoretire, M.68); Elanga, Greenwood.

Young boys

Faivre; Maceiras, Camara (Lauper, M.77), Lustenberger, Lefort; Pereira, Aebischer (Sierro, M.62); Elia (Maier, M.87), Rieder (Hefti, M.62), Ngamaleu; Siebatcheu (Kanga, M.62).

Goals

1-0 M.9 Greenwood; 1-1 M.42 Rieder.

Referee

Benoit Bastien (France). TA: Shoretire (M.79).

The new United manager changed his entire eleven from the weekend. Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes or De Gea were neither called up, but the way was clear for Greenwood. Placed as a reference in attack, the young English pearl vindicated herself before her new coach with a both from Chilean before minute 10. It was the most positive note of a game that will pass without pain or glory at the Theater of Dreams.

The equalizer came before the break after a Van de Beek’s mistake. The Dutchman, located as United’s only defensive pivot, lost possession when the ball was thrown, and the visitor Riedler decided to pick it up and store it in the squad of Henderson. The Mancunians have been unable to leave a clean sheet in the last five Champions League games played in their fiefdom.

In the second half Rangnick brought in four more homegrown players, and the best arrivals were at the feet of the Young Boys. In none of them were they right, and with their lack of aim their options to continue in Europe this season died.